Around & About: Happening around the Peninsula

Spiny Brittle Stars on view at the Aquarium of the Pacific. Photo by Bondo Wyszpolski

Stars of the Sea

at The Aquarium 

The Aquarium of the Pacific has just unveiled a new experience that highlights their collection of starfish: there are over 20 species. Not all in the same tank, which means you have to search for them throughout the many exhibits that represent their natural habitats, from coastal tidepools, coral reefs, and farther offshore… maybe even 20,000 leagues under the sea! It’s an educational bonanza as well, because their ecosystem is endangered by pollution and warming temperatures. Case in point: the sunflower sea star became functionally extinct along the California coast in 2013. The Aquarium of the Pacific and others are trying to restore them. Why? In their kelp forest homes, they control the sea urchin population. Meaning what? That, unchecked, sea urchins can severely damage or destroy kelp forests. It’s all connected. Through April 30, 2026. The Aquarium of the Pacific is in Long Beach. Reservations required. (562) 3100 or visit aquariumofpacific.org

 

Artist Tom Redfield. Photo courtesy of the city of RPV

RPV presents Redfield 

Painting to Sakura 

Elected Rancho Palos Verdes officials visited their sister city, Sakura, in Japan in April. It is customary during these trips to bring a gift that reflects the feeling and beauty of the visiting city, said RPV City Manager Ara Mihranian. The city chose an oil on board painting of Wayfarers Chapel by Thomas Redfield of the Portuguese Bend Art Colony. Redfield said he has long been fascinated by the Lloyd Wright landmark and that he felt it served as a beacon of hope for the community. Now that the chapel has been dismantled, in anticipation of being rebuilt, Redfield’s painting takes on added meaning, as a reflection of the community’s fortitude during times of crisis. 

 

Beekeeper Cody. Photo by Stephanie Cartozian

Wayfarers Heritage site 

has new residents

Lo and bee-hold, there are 30 new beehives producing coastal sage honey at Wayfarers Chapel’s old “heritage” site. The bees are so full of pollen, beekeeper Cody Childer advised visitors to stay away from their erratic flight paths. The city of Rancho Palos Verdes recently invited him to sell his freshly made coastal sage honey at their gift shop at Point Vicente Interpretive Center. Stay tuned for updates on how able to order this Palos Verdes Peninsula honey. Pen

 

