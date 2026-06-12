Art at the beach
Edited by Kimie Joe
Through June 14
Colors of the Coast | Gallery of Hermosa
Group Exhibit May 23 to June 14 featuring coastal artwork by local and national artists. GOH 138 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. (323) 364-6606. galleryofhermosa.com
Through June 28
Ritual | Manhattan Beach Arts Center
Curated group exhibition that brings together contemporary ceramic artists. MB Arts Center. 1560 Manhattan Beach Blvd, Manhattan Beach. manhattanbeach.gov
Pupil and Pulse | Bluerider Art
An East-West dialog of perception. Group exhibit featuring Willi Siber, Christianne Grimm, Dirk Salz, Nick Veasey, Marck, Pascal Dombis, Chingltu, Yang Yang, Bay Tang Jiaxin, Pi Kai, Zhang Meng, Sun Yihan. Tue – Sat｜10am − 6:30pm. 1030 Manhattan Beach Blvd, Manhattan Beach,
Picnic Days | Diversions Fine Art Gallery
Group exhibit featuring Jen Chan, Karen Doyle, and Skye Amber Sweet. 1069 N. Aviation Blvd., Manhattan Beach.
Through July 5
Fumie Coello | Cherry Co
Solo Exhibit featuring original and new artworks by Fumie Coello. 211 Avenida Del Norte Redondo Beach. cherrycollc@gmail.com
Through July 12
Drica Lobo “Ripples” | Easy Reader Art Show
5 – 8 p.m. Solo Exhibit featuring new works by Drica Lobo. 67 14th Street, Hermosa Beach.
Karena Massengil | Palos Verdes Art Center
Solo Exhibit featuring drawings and steel sculptures. Artist Talk June 20, 1-3 p.m. PVAC. 5504 Crestridge Road, Rancho Palos Verdes. (310) 541-2479. pvartcenter.org.
Through July 18
Torrance Art Museum
MAIN GALLERY: Champions! Sports in Contemporary Art. GALLERY TWO: We Are Minnesota: Art as Resistance/ 3320 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. (310) 618-6388. TorranceArtMuseum@TorranceCA.Gov
Through July 25
Altered Familiar | VEFA Gallery
21825 Hawthorne Blvd., Torrance. vefagallery.com
Maïté Côté with her “Thick Skin,” on exhibit at VEFA through July 25. Photo by Bondo Wyszpolski
Through September 12
EXPERIENCE 69: PEACE | Experimentally Structured Museum of Art
Group exhibit curated by Dr. Bernhard Zuenkeler. Featured Artists: Ghada Amer, Judith Francisca Baca, Peter Badge, Corita Kent, Wilhelm Leibl, Álvaro D. Márquez, So-Young Park, Odilon Redon, Cole Sternberg, Carlos “Kopyeson” Talavera, Nadya Tolokonnikova, Gary Tyler, Ralph Ziman. Free Admission. Hours: Thurs. to Sat., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. ESMoA 14929 Hawthorne Blvd., Lawndale.
Saturday June 13
Cypress Block Party
5 to 10 p.m. Gathering of local Hermosa Beach energy for a new Mural Unveiling. 725 Cypress Ave, Hermosa Beach.
Saturday – Sunday | June 13-14
Hermosa Fine Art Festival
Over 100 juried artist booths with all mediums represented. On the lawn of the Hermosa Beach Community Center at the intersection of Pacific Coast Hwy and Pier Avenue.
Saturday June 20
!KOOKS! #2 Opening Reception | Not Shockboxx
5 – 10 p.m. Group exhibit featuring legends in Surf and Skate, curated by Chip Herwegh. 636 Cypress Ave, Hermosa Beach. notshockboxx.com.
Friday June 27
Jove Wang Opening Reception | Gallery of Hermosa
5 – 8 p.m. Solo Exhibit featuring fresh new works by Jove Wang. GOH 138 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. (323) 364-6606. galleryofhermosa.com
Saturday July 11
Cats & Dogs &… Opening Reception | Cherry Co
2 to 5 p.m. Group Exhibit featuring original artwork by local and regional artists. 211 Avenida Del Norte Redondo Beach. cherrycollc@gmail.com
Saturday July 25
RBAG Show Opening Reception | Destination Art
Group exhibit featuring artists from the Redondo Beach Art Group. Thursday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. 1815 West 213th St., Suite 135 Torrance.
Saturday August 8
Infinite Possibilities | Gallery of Hermosa
Currently accepting 8x8inch artwork. Art show and fundraiser to support Young at Art. Information at galleryofhermosa.com
To be included in upcoming art listings, email calendar@easyreadernews.com ER