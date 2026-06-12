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Art at the beach

Amour Delus and Darrell Dupre in the Vault at VEFA, during the Saturday, June 6 opening of “Altered Familiar.” Exhibit continues through July 25. Photo by Bondo Wyszpolski

 

Art at the beach

Edited by Kimie Joe

Through June 14
Colors of the Coast | Gallery of Hermosa
  Group Exhibit May 23 to June 14 featuring coastal artwork by local and national artists. GOH 138 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. (323) 364-6606. galleryofhermosa.com 

 

 


Allison Corteen with artist Drica Lobo during the opening of Lobo’s “Ripples,” on Friday, May 27 at Easy Reader. Exhibit continues through July 12. Photo by Kimie Joe

 

Through June 28
Ritual | Manhattan Beach Arts Center
  Curated group exhibition that brings together contemporary ceramic artists. MB Arts Center. 1560 Manhattan Beach Blvd, Manhattan Beach. manhattanbeach.gov

 

Pupil and Pulse | Bluerider Art
  An East-West dialog of perception. Group exhibit featuring Willi Siber, Christianne Grimm, Dirk Salz, Nick Veasey, Marck, Pascal Dombis, Chingltu, Yang Yang, Bay Tang Jiaxin, Pi Kai, Zhang Meng, Sun Yihan. Tue – Sat｜10am − 6:30pm. 1030 Manhattan Beach Blvd, Manhattan Beach,

 

Picnic Days | Diversions Fine Art Gallery
  Group exhibit featuring Jen Chan, Karen Doyle, and Skye Amber Sweet. 1069 N. Aviation Blvd., Manhattan Beach.

 

Through July 5
Fumie Coello | Cherry Co
  Solo Exhibit featuring original and new artworks by Fumie Coello. 211 Avenida Del Norte Redondo Beach. cherrycollc@gmail.com

 

Through July 12
Drica Lobo “Ripples” | Easy Reader Art Show
  5 – 8 p.m. Solo Exhibit featuring new works by Drica Lobo. 67 14th Street, Hermosa Beach. 

 

Karena Massengil | Palos Verdes Art Center
  Solo Exhibit featuring drawings and steel sculptures. Artist Talk June 20, 1-3 p.m. PVAC. 5504 Crestridge Road, Rancho Palos Verdes. (310) 541-2479. pvartcenter.org.

 

Through July 18
Torrance Art Museum
  MAIN GALLERY: Champions! Sports in Contemporary Art.  GALLERY TWO: We Are Minnesota: Art as Resistance/  3320 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. (310) 618-6388. TorranceArtMuseum@TorranceCA.Gov

 

Through July 25
Altered Familiar | VEFA Gallery
  21825 Hawthorne Blvd., Torrance. vefagallery.com

 

Maïté Côté with her “Thick Skin,” on exhibit at VEFA through July 25. Photo by Bondo Wyszpolski

 

Through September 12
EXPERIENCE 69: PEACE | Experimentally Structured Museum of Art
  Group exhibit curated by Dr. Bernhard Zuenkeler. Featured Artists: Ghada Amer, Judith Francisca Baca, Peter Badge, Corita Kent, Wilhelm Leibl, Álvaro D. Márquez, So-Young Park, Odilon Redon, Cole Sternberg, Carlos “Kopyeson” Talavera, Nadya Tolokonnikova, Gary Tyler, Ralph Ziman. Free Admission. Hours: Thurs. to Sat., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. ESMoA 14929 Hawthorne Blvd., Lawndale.

 

Saturday June 13
Cypress Block Party
  5 to 10 p.m. Gathering of local Hermosa Beach energy for a new Mural Unveiling. 725 Cypress Ave, Hermosa Beach.

 

Saturday – Sunday | June 13-14
Hermosa Fine Art Festival
  Over 100 juried artist booths with all mediums represented. On the lawn of the Hermosa Beach Community Center at the intersection of Pacific  Coast Hwy and Pier Avenue. 

 

Saturday June 20
!KOOKS! #2 Opening Reception | Not Shockboxx
  5 – 10 p.m. Group exhibit featuring legends in Surf and Skate, curated by Chip Herwegh. 636 Cypress Ave, Hermosa Beach. notshockboxx.com.

 

Friday June 27
Jove Wang Opening Reception | Gallery of Hermosa
  5 – 8 p.m. Solo Exhibit featuring fresh new works by Jove Wang.  GOH 138 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. (323) 364-6606. galleryofhermosa.com 

 

Saturday July 11
Cats & Dogs &… Opening Reception | Cherry Co
  2 to 5 p.m. Group Exhibit featuring original artwork by local and regional artists. 211 Avenida Del Norte Redondo Beach. cherrycollc@gmail.com

 

Saturday July 25
RBAG Show Opening Reception | Destination Art
  Group exhibit featuring artists from the Redondo Beach Art Group. Thursday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. 1815 West 213th St., Suite 135 Torrance.

 

Saturday August 8
Infinite Possibilities | Gallery of Hermosa
  Currently accepting 8x8inch artwork. Art show and fundraiser to support Young at Art. Information at galleryofhermosa.com

 

To be included in upcoming art listings, email calendar@easyreadernews.com ER

 

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