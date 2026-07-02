Midterm Mission: South Bay Congressman Ted Lieu takes on President “trump” (with a lower “t”)

by Garth Meyer

Democrats will regain control of the House of Representatives in November’s mid-term elections, South Bay Congressional Representative Ted Lieu “guaranteed” in an interview last week.

Through his “Lieu Review” email newsletter and social media reels, the generally reserved Representative appears to have taken on the role of a Democratic party attack dog against President Trump.

Lieu speaks on his own initiative, he said, and not because the Democratic party leadership asked him to due to him being in a safe, blue district. He received 61% of the votes in the June 2026 primary election. Republican Houston Brignano took second with 15%.

“No one designated me to be any particular way. I’m aggressive because the president is doing immoral, unethical and harmful things to Americans,” Lieu said. “His unconstitutional war with Iran which has killed Americans and … the deal (announced to end the war) will make Iran stronger.”

Lieu does not capitalize the president’s name in the Lieu Review.

“In February, Trump announced he was not capitalizing ‘Supreme Court of the United States.’ I decided to apply the same standard to him.”

“What is happening is not normal,” Lieu said. “Trump implemented illegal tariffs that jacked up inflation, and pardoned hardened criminals who attacked our Capitol.”

“ICE agents have killed U.S. citizens. The Department of Justice has harassed, and filed frivolous cases against Americans Trump doesn’t like.”

“I am honored to represent my constituents by conducting oversight, introducing legislation, and voting against the president’s awful policy agenda in Congress.”

“I’m fortunate to have platforms where I can express my views and those of my constituents through speeches, videos, interviews and newsletters. Not capitalizing ‘Trump’ is a reminder to people that what is happening is not normal and that Trump has, and continues to, engage in unconstitutional and reckless behavior unbecoming of the Office of the President of the United States. November is coming.”

Lieu shared his position on various topics during last week’s Easy Reader interview.

Q. What do you think about the pace of vote-counting in California following the June 2 primary?

We in California have chosen to make sure every legal vote is counted. I’d urge the (Elections Commission) to count the votes faster.

Q. What do you think of the idea put forth by the New York Times editorial board that California’s deadline for mail-in ballots should be changed back to being received by Election Day, as opposed to postmarked by Election Day?

A. I don’t see why it would matter, one or the other… If the State legislature wants to change it, as long as the voters know what the law is, I’m fine either way.

Q. Beyond “ICE OUT,” is there anything that should be done regarding enforcement of immigration laws?

A. Those are two very different things. I support having a strong border, we are a sovereign nation. I am a huge proponent of border security. But that is very different from what ICE is doing… They need to follow law enforcement standards; not wear masks, wear body cameras and abide by warrant requirements

Q. Has the ICE situation improved?

A. I think so, because of the American people; in Los Angeles, in Minneapolis, around the country. Trump had a very dark vision last year. The American people said, “Hell, no.”

Q. You’ve expressed optimism about the Democrats’ chances in the mid-term elections. How are things looking now?

A. We’ll flip the House. Guaranteed.

Q. How do you know?

A. One: the president’s approval rating is at an all-time low. And it is a sustained low.

Two: Democrats are ahead, way ahead in the Congressional ballot polls, which ask prospective voters whether they prefer a Republican- or Democrat-led Congress. Three: historically the president’s party loses seats in the mid-terms.

Q. What do you think of the California billionaire tax?

A. I’m not trying to dodge the question. But it has not been placed on the ballot. I just don’t know enough about it. I will have to get back to you on that.

(The measure qualified for the ballot a few days after this interview).

Q. Would you like to comment on any South Bay issues?

A. The South Bay is a crown jewel of California.

Lieu spent four years in active duty for the Air Force and 21 years in the reserves. He started his political career as a Torrance city councilmember, then was elected to the State Assembly, then State Senate, and finally the U.S. Congress in 2015. His district extends from Torrance to Malibu, and east to Beverly Hills and West Hollywood.

Lieu was one of the nine House managers who brought impeachment charges against President Trump after Jan. 6, 2021.

He often quotes Abaraham Lincoln: “Public sentiment is everything. With public sentiment, nothing can fail; without it nothing can succeed.”

REPUBLICAN RESPONSE:

George Barks, a longtime South Bay Republican, former Hermosa Beach mayor and 2026 challenger for the 66th District State Assembly seat (he finished fourth), weighed in with a response to Lieu’s newsletters.

“All this boils down to why the country is split. These two parties want to maintain power… In my opinion, Trump creates a lot of his own problems with his attitude, how he talks, but you’ve got to be more down the middle. He’s helped poor people, in minimum wage jobs, they don’t have to pay taxes on tips. Trump savings accounts, what’s wrong with that?”

“The newsletter about Trump not being well – this is a total exaggeration. I consider myself a moderate Republican. I listen to both sides, I’ve got one TV on CNN, one on Fox. Every time Trump’s on a plane, he’s always talking to the press. I never saw Joe Biden doing that. What about Biden, he was clearly declining and (Democrats) were not talking about that.”

“Inflation? Under Biden, it was way over 3.3, 3.8%. Tariffs, I have a small business. Yes, Trump’s tariffs have hurt my business. I think he went way too far.”

“On gas prices, look, it’s California. Prices are (particularly) high because of our taxes on gas.”

“Household bills… the Pope, Jesus, look, these are stupid things Trump does, without a doubt. He lost in 2020. But things were not going well with the economy under Biden. That’s why Trump got back in. Democrats are just as much at fault for these price increases.”

“This district is kind of out of the mainstream of America. We have fewer problems.”

“Ted Lieu is a very respectable man, and I thank him for his service to the country, and for representing our district. But I think he’s gone a little too far. Let’s work across the aisle, both parties are at fault.”

Excerpts from the Lieu Review:

April 17, 2026

Dear Neighbor:…Under the harmful economic policies of Republicans and trump, inflation has surged to 3.3% – the highest monthly increase in over two years. Families are paying more than $2,500 extra this year because of the trump tariffs, and an additional $740 on gas. Since trump took office, household electric bills have risen by as much as 13% nationwide. And what is the President focused on? Attacking the Pope and pretending to be Jesus — or as he claims – a “doctor.”

Americans deserve better. I’m calling on trump and Republicans to focus on lowering costs for working families – and to stop doing stupid stuff like pretending a doctor heals people with glowing orbs.”

May 15, 2026

Dear Neighbor: …This week, the Bureau of Labor Statistics announced that inflation jumped to 3.8%, the largest gain in three years. Americans are getting crushed by the GOP economy… trump needs to get his priorities in order. Instead of worrying about funding his billion-dollar ballroom or suing his own IRS for $10 billion, trump should worry about how he’s going to help American families who are struggling to make ends meet because of his dumb policy decisions.

June 12, 2026

Dear Neighbor: The President of the United States is not well. We can see with our own eyes that he has tremendous difficulty staying awake on the job. trump has fallen asleep at multiple cabinet meetings and White House events. Most recently he was caught dozing off at a Memorial Day ceremony intended to honor fallen heroes, and somehow catching some zzz’s at an extremely loud NBA Finals game… The White House needs to come clean to the American people. We need a Commander-in-Chief we can rely on in times of crisis – not one who will sleep through a crisis…” ER