Ask Dr Allen: Sleep on it

by Dr. Greg Allen

Reflection is to think about what allows us to understand motives, intentions and consequences.

Allowing ourselves to reflect can lead us to desirable changes in our lives.

When we discover what’s in the deeper parts of us, or as some say, within our heart, we feel more peace. In essence, we take a deep breath. We are aligning our minds with our hearts or body, bringing a moment of peace and realization.

There is an unhealthy emphasis today to hurry, and to making achievements the #1 goal of our existence. This leads to shallow thinking, minimal awareness and disconnecting from people in our lives.

Parents need to not make a priority of raising high achieving kids as the #1 goal. Kids and adults need time to ponder choices and consequences, as well as motives. We need time to chill, and reflect on what we are doing. We also need to weigh out future decisions and choices.

One of the best ways to help decide what to do, or to consider the ramifications of what we’ve done, is to listen during the night hours. I’m sure you’ve heard of the expression, ‘Let me sleep on it’.

People have used this method throughout the centuries to make important decisions.

During our downtime at night, our souls, minds and lives are quieter, so we can hear and think more clearly.

Ideas may come in a dream, (there are many methods of dream interpretation), or a new understanding may come to us when we wake in the night. It is a good time to ask questions about things we are struggling with. And to listen to what thoughts come to our mind or heart.

Many people go to bed with a paper and pen on their bedtables and write down answers that come to them when they wake at night.

If you happen to sleep through the night, you can do this exercise of discovery when you wake, or you can do it the following night.

May you hear clearly in the nightwatch as you listen for how to proceed.

Note: This was written at 2:30 a.m.

Dr. Greg Allen is a practicing therapist in Palos Verdes and Director of two youth nonprofit organizations that seek to help youth find their passion and purpose in life and to prevent risky lifestyles. For more information, visit FreedomCommunity.com and HeartsRespond.com. Pen