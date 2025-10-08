Baywatch Community Calendar 10-9-25

Spotlight:

Sunday, October 19

Skechers Pier to Pier Friendship Walk

The Skechers Pier to Pier Friendship Walk rallies thousands every October for a fun-filled celebration at the beach, where families and friends gather to walk from Manhattan Beach Pier to Hermosa Beach Pier and back in support of our children. Since 2009, the event has raised millions of dollars to support children with special needs, public education, and our national college scholarship program. The opening ceremony and walk begins at 9 a.m. To register and more information visit secure.skechersfriendshipwalk.com.

Thursday, October 9

Gabrieleno Tongva

The Hermosa Beach Museum presents Kimberly Morales Johnson, Tribal Secretary for the Gabrieleno Tongva San Gabriel Band of Mission Indians and community elected commissioner for the Los Angeles City/County Native American Indian Commission, to speak on the Indigenous past and present of Los Angeles County. 6 – 8 p.m. 710 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. Free. RSVP is recommended. Save your seat at hermosabeachhistoricalsociety.org.

Flight Path Museum LAX Gala

The 30th birthday celebration gala dinner for the Flight Path Learning Center of Southern California is tonight. 5 – 9 p.m. The Proud Bird Restaurant, 11022 Aviation Blvd., Los Angeles. Tickets and information at flightpathlax.com/gala.

Comedy By The Slice

Geoff Rendell returns with open mic hilarity and brings clean comedy to Pedone’s Pizza, every Thursday at 6:30 p.m. 1332 Hermosa Ave., Hermosa Beach. For questions call (310) 376-0949.

Wellness at the Bay, Redondo Beach

A wellness event for the whole family. Enjoy light bites & refreshments, connect with local organizations, and discover resources for mental, physical & emotional health. 5 – 7 p.m. Hosted by Beauty at the Bay, 831 Harbor Drive.

Friday, October 10

Sports luncheon

Redondo High girls volleyball coach Tommy Chaffins will be the South Bay Athletic Club luncheon speaker. The SBAC meets at the H.T. Grill, 1701 S. Catalina Ave., Redondo Beach at noon. The weekly meeting is open to the public. Reservations are not necessary. $35.

South Bay Bridge Club

Get real hands on experience improving your play and make new friends at the same time. Supervised Bridge play (non-sanctioned) with experienced bridge players every Wednesday morning from 10 a.m.- 12 p.m. 2401 Narbonne Ave. #105, Lomita. Call (310) 325-7222 for questions or visit southbaybridgeclub.com.

God of Carnage, MBCC Theater

Tony Award-winning Broadway comedy by Yasmina Reza. A fast, 90-minute burst of verbal slapstick and social satire. The weekends of October 10, 11, and 12, and October 17, 18 and 19. $35. Visit mbcctheater.weebly.com for showtimes and tickets. Manhattan Beach Community Church Theater, 303 S. Peck Ave., Manhattan Beach.

Saturday, October 11

The Jimmy Surf Fiesta

The Jimmy is a unique team surfing contest that takes place the second Saturday in October each year in El Porto. The contest is designed to foster camaraderie and aloha in the water and is not hyper-competitive. Tournament directors form A, B,C, D surfer teams. It is a great way to get families and our community together to celebrate Jimmy’s “Pure Surfing Experience” and raise funds for ocean therapy. 7:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. 42nd Street, El Porto, Manhattan Beach. Sign up at donate.jimmymillerfoundation.org.

The Frosty Olympics, Hermosa

Team Frosty presents The Frosty Olympics-Cornhole Edition. Fun competition for all skill levels, a cool beach vibe, food, and drinks. Every toss supports ALS research. 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Hermosa Beach Pier. Sign up at teamfrosty07.org.

Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Registration opens at 9 a.m. Ceremony at 10 a.m. Walk begins at 10:30 a.m. To register visit act.alz.org/beachcities. The walk starts at Hermosa Beach Pier Plaza, 1 Pier Avenue, Hermosa Beach.

Car Show, Redondo Union

The Annual Redondo Union High School Classic Car Show blends vintage style with community pride, bringing together a wide mix of classic vehicles in a setting that overlooks the coast. 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. ‘80s Band, The Reruns, opportunity drawing, door prizes, trophies, and food trucks. 1 Sea Hawk Way, Redondo Beach. Redondounion.org/apps/pages/Programs.

DOGtoberfest, South Coast Botanic Garden

A beloved Bavarian tradition of Oktoberfest brings together dogs and their humans for a festive celebration filled with live music, beer and plenty of tail-wagging fun every Saturday and Sunday through October. 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. 26300 Crenshaw Blvd., Palos Verdes Estates For ticket information and times visit southcoastbotanicgarden.org.

Compost made easy, Polliwog Park

A free workshop teaches backyard composting techniques and explains the curbside organics recycling program. 10 – 11 a.m. Manhattan Beach residents can purchase a discounted backyard compost bin at the workshop (cash or check) or order year-round directly from Waste Management at (310) 830-7100. There is a purchasing limit of two per household each calendar year. Manhattan Beach Botanical Garden, 1237 North Peck Ave., Manhattan Beach.

Yoga on the Redondo Pier

A free morning yoga session from 10 – 11 a.m. on the west end of the Redondo Pier, at Fisherman’s Wharf. Bring a yoga mat, towel and water. Presented by Redondo Pier Association, and Cancer Support Community South Bay.

Pumpkins in the Park, Friendship Park

Hermosa Beach Friends of the Parks presents Pumpkins in the Park at Edith Rodaway Friendship Park, 350 Prospect Ave., Hermosa Beach. Pumpkin decoration, marionette show and more. Free. 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Chamber Orchestra of the South Bay

A Season of Discovery! “Hidden Gems” at 4 p.m. Riviera United Methodist Church, 375 Palos Verdes Blvd., Redondo Beach. $55/$60 after 10/6. Tickets: mycosb.org or by calling (310) 502-9934.

Historical Society Speaker Series

Tony Trutanich Jr., owner of the landmark Tony’s Restaurant on the Redondo Beach Pier recalls his restaurant’s history, including its legendary Fire Chief cocktail. 11:30 a.m. Morrell House, 298 Flagler Lane, Redondo Beach. Free to attend.

Pianist Khomyakov, RPV

Internationally acclaimed pianist Vladimir Khomyakov presents Romantic Escape, an unforgettable evening of masterworks from the Romantic era by Frédéric Chopin and Franz Liszt. Known for his passionate artistry and commanding stage presence, Khomyakov leads audiences on a journey through music of breathtaking beauty and drama. A complimentary wine reception starts at 6:30 p.m. and continues after the concert, offering the opportunity to meet the artist. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., concert starts at 7 p.m. St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 31290 Palos Verdes Dr. W., Rancho Palos Verdes. General admission $40. Tickets available at glissando.org/coco.

Trunk or Treat, Rancho PV

Decorated car trunks for Trunk-or-Treating for kids. Puppet show and music, inflatables, face painting, games, and giveaways. Costume parade. Food vendors with tasty treats. 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Ken Dyda Civic Center, 30940 Hawthorne Blvd. More information at RPVCA.gov/parks.

Adult & Pediatric First Aid

No charge to residents and employees of the South Bay. 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Joslyn Center, 1601 North Valley Drive, Manhattan Beach. Limited to 20 participants. You must pre-enroll to be assured of a seat in the class. Start by sending an email to Jeanne: 1certtraining@gmail.com. To RSVP: with your full name, phone, email, and home address.

Sunday, October 12

Green Hills Harvest Festival

Green Hills Annual Harvest festival includes a pumpkin patch, arts and crafts, hayrides, face painting, live music, and food trucks. Pumpkin carver Doug Goodreau will be showing how to carve. 12 – 3 p.m. 27501 S. Western Ave., Rancho Palos Verdes. Free Admission.

MB Firefighters Pancake Breakfast

Proceeds benefit the Manhattan Beach Firefighters Association.$10 per person payable at the door. 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. Fire Station 1, 400 15th Street, Manhattan Beach. 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Pancake Breakfast, Hermosa Beach

The Hermosa Beach Woman’s Club celebrates its return to the Clark Building, the traditional home of its annual pancake breakfast. Eat breakfast and enjoy a silent auction, Mimosas, and kid’s play. 8:30 – 11:30 a.m. Clark Building, 861 Valley Dr., Hermosa Beach. Tickets: $15. Kids 5 and under eat free. Purchase tickets at the door or Zelle – womansclubhermosabeach@gmail.com.

Story Time in Hopkins Wilderness Park

A free story time with a City Recreation Leader followed by a fun activity. 1 – 1:45 p.m. Wilderness Park, 1102 Camino Real, Redondo Beach.

Nature Walk

Join the South Bay Parkland Conservancy for its monthly Junior Urban Naturalist Program (JUNP) nature walks designed as a fun hour-long sensory experience catered to children. Topics may include birds, pollinators, plant reproduction, color exploration, and more. 10 – 11 a.m. The walks are guided and include reading and writing in the JUNP booklet, recommended for 2nd to 5th grade. After the JUNP walk there will be a regular nature walk open to all ages. The guided walks are on the same topic as the JUNP walk. 11:15 a.m. – 12 p.m. Hopkins Wilderness Park, 1102 Camino Real, Redondo Beach, For more information or to volunteer, info@southbayparks.org or visit southbayparks.org.

Monday, October 13

Sexual Health in Men After Cancer – via Zoom

Cancer Support Community South Bay free workshop on the impact of cancer and its treatment on male sexuality. Led by Sherry Hite, an occupational therapist and director of rehabilitation services at City of Hope Cancer Center, the session will address common side effects such as erectile dysfunction, pain, fatigue and changes in body image. Practical strategies to improve sexual function, intimacy, and overall quality of life will also be included. 6 – 7 p.m. To register for this virtual workshop, visit CSCSouthBay.org and select the online calendar. For more information, contact Rebecca Sul at Rebecca@CSCSouthBay.org.

Tuesday, October 14

Sexual Health in Women After Cancer – via Zoom

Cancer Support Community South Bay free workshop on the impact of cancer and its treatment on women’s sexual health. Led by X. Mona Guo, MD, a gynecologic oncologist and assistant professor at Keck Medicine of USC, the session will explore intimacy, body changes, and strategies for making sexual experiences feel safe and enjoyable again. 6 – 7:15 p.m. To register for this virtual workshop, visit CSCSouthBay.org and select the online calendar. For more information, contact Rebecca Sul at Rebecca@CSCSouthBay.org.

Wednesday, October 15

Vegan Potluck, Redondo Beach

Everyone is welcome whether you’re a steak lover or a whole food, plant-based vegan, this potluck will be a decadent delight. Put your chef hat on or pick something up from a local vegan restaurant and come join the fun-filled evening. No cost. Just bring a dish to share with others. Bring your own plate and silverware to minimize what goes in the landfill. 6 – 8 p.m. Redondo Beach Center for Spiritual Living, 907 Knob Hill Ave., Redondo Beach.

Upcoming:

Saturday, October 18

Kiwanis Community Fair, Redondo Beach

Fun for all ages with free games and crafts. Live animal education show. Food and music. Free admission. 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Anderson Park, 3007 Vail Ave., Redondo Beach. Bring a non-perishable food donation. Email redondokiwanis@gmail.com for questions.

Saturday, October 18

No Kings protest, Torrance

Meet at Torrance City Hall, 3031 Torrance Blvd. from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. or Wilson Park, 2200 Crenshaw Blvd., at 9:15 a.m. and march to Torrance City Hall to advocate for the passage of Proposition 50. To RSVP and more information visit mobilize.us/nokings/event/839863/?utm_source=50501.

Sunday, October 19

Friday, October 24

Halloween on the Redondo Pier

Trick-or-Treat on The Pier or Boardwalk from 6 – 9 p.m. Free community event with prizes for best costumes, Halloween selfie station, sponsor giveaways, and scary fun.