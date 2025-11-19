Baywatch Community Calendar 11-20-25

Spotlight:

Hermosa For the Holiday

Through Sunday, November 23. Hosted by the Hermosa Beach Chamber Foundation. Hermosa for the Holidays, a 2½ day holiday extravaganza. On Friday, November 21 Hermosa transforms into a coastal winter wonderland with live music, holiday cheer, and family friendly fun. Enjoy a spin on the Ferris Wheel, and shop more than 15 local artisans and stores. Rock for Tots. Tree Lighting Concert. Santa Photos & Letters. Kid’s Creation Market. Pop-Up Market. There is so much to do that Hermosa needed a weekend to spread the holiday cheer. Visit hbchamber.net/holidays/participate for all the weekend activities.

Thursday, November 20

Holocaust Survivor Eva Schneider

An important opportunity for teens and young adults to hear one of the last Holocaust Survivors tell their story first-hand. 7:30 p.m. The Jewish Community Center, 2108 Vail Ave., Redondo Beach. For questions call (310) 214-4999 or visit jccmb.com.

Venardos Circus, South Bay Galleria

Through Sunday, November 23. It’s time to celebrate the triumphant arrival of a Broadway-style animal-free circus. The show will feature traditional circus artistry with fresh acts and a reimagined showcase. 1815 Hawthorne Blvd., Redondo Beach. To purchase tickets, more information and showtimes visit venardoscircus.com.

ComedySportz games, Mira Costa

ComedySportz High School League was founded in 1989 as an offshoot of Comedy Sportz LA, a short-form, comedic, improv troupe and one of Los Angeles’ longest-running improv shows. Mira Costa team members are led by student managers and trained by ComedySportz LA professionals. The students learn the structure of improvisational comedy through a variety of games, and they compete against other regional high schools in a format that resembles a sport (astro-turf and all!) but is really competitive, game-based improv where the audience awards points and teams collaborate to entertain. This month’s match is called “Lip Sync.” 7 p.m. In the small theatre at Mira Costa High School, 1401 Artesia Boulevard, Manhattan Beach.

Friday, November 21

Let it Snow, Winter Concert

It never snows on the Southern California coast, so for our holiday season we want it to snow music. From Elgar’s “Christmas Greeting,” special Christmas works by Wells and Petker, to a medley of secular carols, all with splendid orchestral accompaniment, we offer all the sounds of the season to keep you warm and cheery. 5 p.m. James R. Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. General Admission $40 and Students $30. Tickets: tickets.lcmasterchorale.com or the James R. Armstrong Theatre Box Office.

The Nutcracker, Norris Theater

Through Sunday, November 23. Start your Holiday season with The Nutcracker, presented by Peninsula School of Performing Arts. A full semi-professional production of The Nutcracker featuring over 100 local children, adults, and award-winning young dancers. Performance schedule: Friday, November 21 at 7 p.m., Saturday, November 22 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday, November 23 at 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. 27570 Norris Center Dr., Rolling Hills Estates. Tickets at palosverdesperformingarts.com.

Sports luncheon

Former UCLA defensive back Dan Graham and Bishop Montgomery High School basketball coach Dough Mitchell will be the South Bay Athletic Club luncheon speakers. Graham, a quarterback-db at Bishop Montgomery, will talk about the UCLA-USC football series. The SBAC meets at the H.T. Grill, 1701 S. Catalina Ave., Redondo Beach at noon. The weekly meeting is open to the public. Reservations are not necessary. The cost of lunch is $35.

Friday Fun, Madrona Marsh

Every Friday from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. for children ages 3 – 6 and their parent or guardian, this hands-on program includes storytime, science, art, and a tour of the Madrona Marsh Preserved. The first hour is spent inside the Nature Center, while the second hour is dedicated to exploring the Preserve. There is no charge to participate, but registration is required and limited to 15 participants. To register, call (310) 782-3989 Tuesday through Thursday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. If unable to attend, cancel to allow another family to join. 3201 Plaza del Amo, Torrance.

Hermosa for the Holidays



A family-friendly three-day wonderland on Friday from 5 to 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 9 p.m., presented by the Hermosa Beach Chamber Foundation. Shop for eclectic gifts. Soar above the surf on the Ferris Wheel at Pier Plaza. Letters to Santa mail box. Dance and sing at the community concert on Sunday at 3 p.m.with the South Bay Music Connection, and Coast Music; followed by the Jeremy Buck’s Rock for Tots Show at 5 p.m. Tree lighting ceremony Sunday at 5:45, following Santa’s arrival on the Hermosa Beach Firetruck. For more details, event locations and event times, visit hbchamber.net/holidays.

PV Ballet Fundraiser Dinner



The Palos Verdes Ballet Association hosts its 45th Anniversary Fall Fundraiser Dinner. Be wowed by a sneak peek performance of The Nutcracker, followed by a delicious dinner and cocktails. Raffles and Silent Auction. 6 – 9 p.m. Michael’s Tuscany Room, 470 W. 7th Street, San Pedro. Tickets at givebutter.com/PVBalletfallfundraiser2025.

CSC South Bay Welcome Orientation – via Zoom

Ongoing program each Monday and Friday. Find out what Cancer Support Community South Bay (CSC South Bay) is all about in this online group orientation meeting. Participants will be given a virtual tour of the community and learn about the many free programs that CSC South Bay offers for cancer patients and their loved ones. The opportunity to register for a virtual weekly support group or monthly networking group will also be provided. 11 a.m. To register for this virtual meeting, visit CSCSouthBay.org and select the online calendar. Or, for more information contact Norma Gonzalez, Cancer Support Navigator at Norma@CSCSouthbay.org, or call (310) 376- 3550.

Saturday, November 22

Cruise at the Beach

Bring your Hot Rod, Street Rod, Muscle Car, Classic, Exotic, or any other Custom cars & bikes down for a great afternoon & early evening event in the Redondo Beach Marina. Car & Bike show participants get Free parking & maybe you will be selected as one of our Top 5 favorite favorite rides by one of our sponsors. Car show with music, trophies, 50/50 raffle, great food and family fun. Canned food drive benefiting The Salvation Army Food Bank, Redondo Beach. This show is completely free to car show participants (display vehicles only), spectators, & the general public. Music and lots of fun. Opportunity drawings with lots of table prizes, gift cards & swag items from our sponsors 1 – 5 p.m. 245 N. Harbor Drive, Redondo Beach. More information at Cruiseatthebeach.com.

Paws & Clause, Uncorked HB

Bring your pups for a photo with Santa. Wine & Mimosa flights available. Festive Decor. Holiday shopping. Donations accepted to support Bark for a Park. 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Uncorked, 302 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach.

Hermosa Greenbelt Trail Restoration

Join the South Bay Parks in an ongoing effort to establish wildlife connectivity for the El Segundo Blue Butterfly, the Monarch Butterfly, and other pollinators. Wear clothes to get dirty in, sturdy closed toed shoes, bring a water bottle to refill at drinking fountains, sunscreen and a hat. All tools and gloves provided. 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Meet on the Greenbelt at 3rd/4th St in Hermosa. RSVP Required at southbayparks.org.

Music in the Afternoon, El Segundo

The El Segundo Public Library will present another edition of “Music in the Afternoon,” a free concert series held inside the Library. The Silver Linings Duo, guitarist Ed Kusby and Jennifer Walton on violin, will perform a variety of musical styles for the community’s listening pleasure. 2 p.m. 111 W. Mariposa Avenue. For questions call the reference desk at (310) 524-2728.

South Bay Island Fair

Shop handcrafted gifts, taste Hawaiian food, dip Kona coffee, and discover treasures from local artisans. Live music by Kula a’o “Ukulele a Hoku from 9 – 11 a.m. RB Masonic Temple, 503 S. Catalina Ave., Redondo Beach. Fair hours: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked the World

Lovers of rock and roll and everyone else may be surprised to learn about Native American influence in popular music. In honor of Native American Heritage Month, watch this entertaining and award-winning documentary film. 1 – 3 p.m. Redondo Library 2nd floor meeting room, 303 N. Pacific Coast Hwy. Free to attend.

Masquerade Ball, Woman’s Club RB

Join the fun. All-inclusive dinner, music, dancing, and good company. Dressy attire, from cocktail attire to dressy ball gown at your pleasure. $70 per person. 6 – 9 p.m. 400 S. Broadway, Redondo Beach. Tickets at RedondoWoman.org.

Sunday, November 23

Surf with Surfin Santa

Brought to you by South Bay Boardriders club. Get a family photo with Surfing Santa and his elves, and then go for a surf session with Santa and friends. 1 – 3 p.m. Meet at the Hermosa Beach Pier next to the Tim Kelly Statue. Bring an unwrapped toy to donate. Unwrapped toy donations will be collected December 1st through 17th at your local surf shop. Donations will be collected and distributed with Beach City’s Toy Drive.

Trinity Lutheran Church Welcomes New Director

Meet the new Director Gordon Glor of Music and Karla Devine as Organist to lead a growing and vibrant music Ministry. Gordon and Karla will be formally installed during a special worship service at 10 a.m. celebrating the gift of music and song in the liturgical life of Lutherans. 1340 11th Street, Manhattan Beach. The installation service will include festive choral music, congregational hymns, and organ works celebrating the legacy and future of music at Trinity Lutheran Church. All are invited to attend. For more information visit trinitymb.org.

Rock for Tots Charity Concert

Benefiting The Beach Cities Toy Drive & Harbor Regional Center Holiday Help Fund. Featuring live performances by Jeremy Buck and The Bang, Feed The Kitty, Barley, Charis Ray, South Bay Jam, Moi J. Quinn and many more. 3 – 8 p.m. Hermosa Beach Pier Plaza, Hermosa Avenue and Pier. For more information visit rock4tots.net.

Torrance Antique Street Faire

The Torrance Antique Street Faire is a beloved monthly event in charming Old Torrance, where visitors can browse antiques, collectibles, and oddities from over 180 vendors. Known for its laid-back vibe, the Faire offers a refreshing alternative to crowded swap meets and attracts thousands of shoppers each month. 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. El Prado Ave. and Sartori Ave., Torrance.

Thanksgiving Picnic, Del Thorne Park Torrance

Join the Revival Collective Church for a Thanksgiving Picnic. Come and celebrate God’s goodness with our church family for a Thanksgiving Picnic. Bring your favorite dish to share, your picnic blanket, and your thankful heart. We’ll enjoy good food, music, and great company in the beauty of the outdoors. Everyone’s welcome – family, friends, and neighbors too. Picnic lunch 1 p.m. and Service 2 p.m. Delthorne Park, 3401 Spencer St. corner with Madrona Ave., Torrance.

Tuesday, November 25

Taizé Service of Healing and Wholeness

A meditative Taizé worship service of Healing and Wholeness that includes candlelight, periods of silence, chants and intercessory prayer with a Prayer team leader. 7 p.m. in the St. Francis Chapel, 2200 Via Rosa, Palos Verdes Estates. Taizé services are offered monthly throughout the year on the fourth Tuesday. Donations are welcome. For more information, call (310) 375-4617.

Wednesday, November 26

Esplanade Bluff restoration

Volunteer to help restore habitat for the endangered El Segundo blue butterfly and other native wildlife along the bluffs of Redondo Beach. Come prepared with clothes that can get dirty and wet. Closed toed shoes/boots. Sunscreen. Reusable water bottles (drinking fountains located at Avenue G restroom) and snacks. Gloves and tools provided, although volunteers are welcome to bring their own. 3 – 5 p.m. Avenue I and the Esplanade, 1700 Esplanade, Redondo Beach. Volunteers will be asked to assist with weeding out invasive plants, installing new native plants and providing supplemental water to newly installed plants, as needed.