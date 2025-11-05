Baywatch Community Calendar 11-6-25

Spotlight:

Paws for a Cause

The Peter Zippi Memorial Fund (PZF) invites the community to its annual Open House and Fundraiser on Sunday, November 9, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the VCA Coast Animal Hospital, 1560 Pacific Coast Hwy., Hermosa Beach. PZF has found adoptions for over 20,000 cats, kittens and other furry companions. Guests can help support PZF by holiday shopping at the boutique, which features animal-themed items, or by buying tickets for the raffle and silent auction. Stephanie L. Brown, PhD, a veterinarian and animal communicator, will speak beginning at 1 p.m. Parking will be available at Hampton Inn and Suites, next door at 1530 Pacific Coast Highway.

Thursday, November 6

Meet the Chiefs

A private fundraiser cocktail party, silent auction and celebration of local law enforcement and firefighters benefitting the Redondo Beach Police & Fire Foundation. Location details are private and will be sent along with your ticket purchase. 6 p.m. Tickets available at givebutter.com/c/mtc2025.

Memoirs Author Series

Stories of heartbreak, humor, and human spirit. The Hermosa Beach Friends of the Library invites you to an evening of unforgettable storytelling as two powerful voices share memoirs that shine with honesty, humor, and resilience. Featured Authors: Alison Clay-Duboff and Marilyn Cejka Steinberg. Admission is free with RSVP on Eventbrite.com. 5:30 – 9 p.m. Hermosa Beach Historical Society & Museum, 710 Pier Avenue.

First Thursday ArtWalk, San Pedro

Enjoy the Downtown Art Galleries, Restaurants and shops. Pop-ups, musicians and downtown markets add to the evening fun. 5:30 – 9 p.m. The fun takes place primarily between Pacific Avenue, Harbor Boulevard, 4th, and 9th Streets, with the heart of the event centered around 6th and 7th Streets, especially along Mesa Street. Entertainment by The Jokers, The Working Mans Rock N Roll with special guests The Mourners, 6 – 9 p.m. on the corner of 6th and Mesa. Information and map visit 1stthursday.net.

Health Insurance for Older Adults

A Focus on Supplemental benefits and Supportive services. Join Emily Brosius LCSW, Director of Community Services at Beach Cities Health District to learn about maximizing your health insurance to maintain your independence in the community. Attendees will learn about upcoming Medi-Cal changes in 2026 and how Medi-Cal, Medicare, and VA benefits can help cover non-medical services like caregiving, transportation, meals, and over-the-counter supplies. 1 – 2:30 p.m. Perry Park Senior Center, 2308 Rockefeller Lane, Redondo Beach.

Adult 101: Decision Making

When you’ve got too many choices and not enough fingers to count them on, it can become difficult to move forward. Come by the library to gain insight on decision-making and how you can make the right choices for yourself. For ages 12 – 17. 4 – 5 p.m. Manhattan Beach Library, 1320 Highland Ave. Free to attend.

Friday, November 7

Coffee with the MB Mayor

Join Mayor David Lesser for a casual community conversation from 9 – 10 a.m. at Metlox Plaza, 451 Manhattan Beach Blvd. Come share your thoughts, voice your concerns, or ask questions about what is happening in our community with the Mayor on the first Friday of each month.

CBVA Beach Volleyball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Phil Dalhausser, Dax Holdren and Jim Arico at the Hermosa Beach Museum. Social Hour begins at 5 p.m. in the Hermosa Beach Museum with food & refreshments for purchase. At 7 p.m. the ceremony starts. Todd Rogers, Nick Lucena, and Tim Hovland are the event’s presenting speakers. Tickets: $10 at lp.constantcontactpages.com/ev/reg/zy6sajk. The Museum will remain open for viewing following the ceremony. 710 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach.

San Pedro Film Festival

Through Sunday, November 9. The 14th Annual #SPIFFest in partnership with San Pedro’s 2nd Saturday Art Walk. Featuring galleries and businesses from the Downtown San Pedro Arts District. 12 – 4 p.m. Tickets, locations and information at spiffest.org.

Sports Luncheon

Jake Jimenez, coach of Redondo High’s Bay League championship flag football team, will be the South Bay Athletic Club luncheon speaker along with an expected surprise speaker. The SBAC meets at the H.T. Grill, 1701 S. Catalina Ave., Redondo Beach at noon. The weekly meeting is open to the public. Reservations are not necessary. The cost of lunch is $35.

Oak Glen Apple Farm

The City of Hermosa Beach presents an excursion to Los Rios Rancho – Oak Glen Apple Farm. A memorable afternoon luncheon at the historic Wilshire’s Apple Shed. Lunch will include outdoor seating beneath the oak trees, welcome talk and history shared by the Los Rios Farm proprietor, and a live performance by an old-time band. 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. $55/$60 Hermosa Beach resident discount. A Charter Bus picks you up at Hermosa Beach Community Center, 710 Pier Avenue. Tickets and information: hermosabeach.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/10438/21.

Poppy Talk

The first Friday of the month and everyone is welcome to attend Poppy Talk. Offered by South Bay Parkland Conservancy. Come chat with us, share ideas and ask questions about programs, plans and more. 8 – 9:30 a.m. Klatch, 306 S. Pacific Coast Hwy., Redondo Beach. RSVP: southbayparks.org.

Saturday, November 8

A Spooky Night of Music

South Bay Music Association presents El Segundo Concert Band performing Nightmare Before Christmas, Angels in the Architecture, Ghost Train, Night on Bald Mountain and more. 7 p.m. El Segundo Methodist Church, 540 Main Street. Free concert, all are welcome.

Greenway Clean-Up Day

Help clean up the Greenway. Meet the neighbors (and their dogs). Cold refreshments and snacks will be served. 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Meet up in the parking lot on the Greenway, North of Artesia. Trash bags, gloves, tools and water provided. For questions call Jeff Rowe (310) 740-6172 or email jeff@Strandhill.com.

Yoga on the Redondo Pier

Presented by Redondo Pier Association, and Cancer Support Community South Bay. Bring a yoga mat, towel and water. 10 – 11 a.m. Fisherman’s Wharf, west end of the pier, Redondo Beach.

Opening Reception

In The Power of Presence, Los Angeles–based renowned artist Donna Isham invites viewers into an intimate dialogue between color, form, and feeling. The exhibition presents a suite of new abstract and figurative paintings alongside Glass Between Us (2024), a large-scale immersive installation created in collaboration with composer Mark Isham. Together, these works explore the charged spaces between connection and distance, presence and absence, chaos and clarity. Walstory Gallery, 919 Manhattan Ave., Manhattan Beach. 6 – 8 p.m.

Sandy Saute, Hermosa Beach

Pants off Racing will host its annual Sandy Saute, a 2-mile beach run on the north side of the Hermosa Pier to raise awareness for those impacted by pancreatic cancer. 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Sign up at pantsoffracing.com.

Beach Cities Fall Fest & Family Health Fair

Join us for the Beach Cities Fall Fest & Family Health Fair at AdventurePlex. Bring the whole family for fun in our 5-level play structure, inflatable fun, and activities—plus explore a variety of health and wellness resources from across the Beach Cities. 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. AdventurePlex, 1701 Marine Ave., Manhattan Beach. For more information and registration, visit bchd.org/fallfest2025.

The South Bay New Deal

Join the Hermosa Beach Museum for a bus tour of WPA Art and Architecture. Beginning in 1935, the Works Progress Administration (WPA) combatted Depression-era unemployment by hiring millions of Americans to build public infrastructure and produce art. The schools, libraries, post offices, and murals that they produced featured art and architecture uniquely influenced by the Art Deco and Social Realism movements. This bus tour explores the numerous WPA sites throughout the South Bay. Your ticket includes a tour of South Bay WPA sites, a sit-down lunch at The Depot Restaurant with Chef Shafer, and a champagne toast at the newly-renovated Clark Building in Hermosa. The tour will begin promptly at 9 a.m. from the Clark Building, 861 Valley Drive, Hermosa Beach. $140 per person. Tickets are available at hermosabeachhistoricalsociety.org/events.

Divorce Workshop, Peninsula Library

With speakers Kevin J. Kensik, a Divorce Attorney with over 25 years experience, as well as area therapists and Divorce financial professionals to help individuals through the difficult and confusing times of divorce. Peninsula Center Library community room, 701 Silver Spur Road, Rolling Hills Estates. 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Call (310) 891-2300 to reserve your spot.

Native Plant Sale

By the Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy. Create your own butterfly garden with a beautiful native plant from Palos Verdes Peninsula. Our native plant expert will give you professional tips on creating a garden waystation and home for local species. 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. George F Canyon, 27305 Palos Verdes Dr. E., Rolling Hills Estates.

E-Waste Recycling Event

Presented by Mira Costa High School’s Digital Philanthropy Club’s new nonprofit organization, eBridge Recycling. They will collect and recycle your old technology, while making sure your data is safe. Accepting: Laptops, batteries, small household electronics, lights, TVs, large electronics. 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Manhattan Beach Library, 1320 Highland Ave., Manhattan Beach.

Sunday, November 9

Story Time in the Park, Hopkins Wilderness

A free story time in the park with a story read by a Redondo Beach City Recreation Leader followed by a fun activity. 1 – 1:45 p.m. 1102 Camino Real, Redondo Beach.

Monday, November 10

Family Movie Event

The Redondo Beach Library presents movie night with Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron. A Native American Heritage Month program for the whole family. Limit of 40 individuals. 1 – 3 p.m. North Branch Library meeting room, 2000 Artesia Blvd., Redondo Beach.

Tuesday, November 11

Bridge Club Workshop

Improve your bridge skills, join us for free lessons on Playing the Hand and Managing the Trump Suit. Lesson given by Gerri Sofa Carslon, Diamond Life Master and California credentialed teacher. All levels are welcome. 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. 2401 Narbonne Ave. #105, Lomita. For questions call (310) 325-7222 or visit southbaybridgeclub.com.

Tuesday, November 11

Veterans Day Ceremonies

Hermosa Beach – The City of Hermosa Beach honors the sacrifice of those who served our Country with the Veterans Day Wreath Laying Ceremony and Veterans are Timeless Presentation at the Veterans Memorial on the East Lawn of the Community Center, 710 Pier Ave. 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. A reception in the Community Theatre’s lobby will follow the ceremony.

Manhattan Beach – The City of Manhattan Beach 28th Annual Veterans Day Ceremony. Pay tribute to the brave men and women who have served our country. 11 – 11:45 a.m. Veterans Parkway, Valley Drive and Ardmore, Manhattan Beach.

Redondo Beach – Honoring All Who Served, Redondo Beach. Join the City of Redondo Beach Elks Lodge #1378 Veterans Memorial Task Force to honor our veterans. A Veterans day tribute with Keynote Speaker Colonel Andrew J. Baker, US Army. AmVets ONE/Golden State Tour “Leaving No Veteran Behind” from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Veteran Park, 309 Esplanade, Redondo Beach. Raising awareness of Veteran Suicide and mental health. Providing resources and toolkits to help our Veterans struggling with suicide & PTSD. Saving Veterans lives through “Hope, Healing & Honor.” BBQ sponsored by the Redondo Beach Elks Lodge from 2 – 4 p.m. at 315 Esplanade. Veterans eat free/community $5. Visit RBVeteransmemorial.com.

Torrance – The city of Torrance and Social Services Commission present a salute to our Veterans. A free program. 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Resource booths. Veterans and one guest each, space is limited. RSVP: Socialservicescommission@TorranceCA.Gov or call (310) 618-5880. 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance.

Veterans Day Hermosa Beach

The city of Hermosa Beach will present its 31st Annual Veterans Day ceremony with keynote speaker Dr. Leo Rodriguez, a former Navy Lieutenant Commander who served in Afghanistan and the Persian Gulf War. Rodriguez ran a trauma unit in Kandahar, where he and his team treated more than 1,400 wounded soldiers. While serving in the Persian Gulf, Rodriguez flew on Osprey helicopter missions to evacuate wounded soldiers from the battlefield. The Hermosa Beach resident is an ER doctor at Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center in Torrance. The Veterans Day ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. with a concert from the Palos Verdes Symphonic Band. Veterans Memorial, Pacific Coast Hwy. and 11th Street. After the ceremony, light refreshments will be served at the Hermosa Beach Historical Society Museum. Contact the City of Hermosa Beach Community Resources Department (310) 318-0280 or hermosabeach.gov/veterans.