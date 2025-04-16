Baywatch Community Calendar 4-17-25

Thursday, April 17

Compost start to finish, webinar

CleanLa presents the basics of composting, different methods to try, and how to turn food scraps into nutrient-rich soil for your garden. 12 – 1 p.m. For more free and informative webinars visit cleanla.lacounty.gov. Register at eventbrite.com/e/webinar-introduction-to-composting-tickets-1267954609369.

Author Alison Clay-Duboff, RB Library

Hear local author Alison Clay Duboff talk about her book Living With Veracity, Dying With Dignity, and give us an update on her life since she first published the book. She will talk about love, heartbreak, and personal choice, chronicling the journey with her late husband. When diagnosed with a terminal illness, he chose his exit with the aid of “Medical Aid in Dying.” The event is free and open to the public. Copies of her books will be for sale at the event. 12 – 1 p.m. Redondo Beach Main Library 2nd floor meeting room, 303 N. Pacific Coast Hwy., Redondo Beach.

Friday, April 18

Let Me Fix You a Plate, MB Art Center

Opening reception for “Let Me Fix You a Plate,” a solo exhibition by artist Keith Magruder. This immersive installation invites visitors to gather around the table for a conversation about history, memory, and the power of storytelling. Inspired by lessons from his grandmother, Magruder reflects on how knowledge is shared within families and communities. 5 – 7 p.m. 1560 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Manhattan Beach. Free admission. Light refreshments will be served. The exhibit goes through Sunday, June 29. Visit manhattanbeach.gov for gallery hours.

Saturday, April 19

Earth Day, Roundhouse Aquarium

Keep It Green, Keep It Clean Earth Day Celebration is full of interactive, adult and kid-friendly activities, designed to inspire and educate attendees about marine life and sustainability. End of the Manhattan Beach Pier. 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. It’s a free event, but we encourage pre-registering at roundhouseaquarium.org.

Hermosa Beach Garage Sale

A Community-Wide Garage Sale, throughout the city of Hermosa Beach. This event serves to help residents reduce their clutter, make sure their unneeded stuff gets reused or recycled, and hopefully help free up space in their garages to help get cars off our streets and increase parking availability. 7 – 12 p.m. To register and for more information visit hermosabeach.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/10361/20.

Earth Day, White Point

Celebrate Earth Day by helping to care for the White Point Nature Preserve Native Plant Demonstration Garden. Weeding, native plant seed preparation, children’s learning activities, a guided garden walk, and raffle prizes.. The event starts at 9 a.m. and ends at 12 p.m. The check-in desk will be open starting at 8:30 a.m. 1600 W. Paseo del Mar, San Pedro. Sign Up at pvplc.org.

Earth Day, Hopkins Wilderness Park

South Bay Parkland Conservancy invites families to attend. A free event with educational seminars, nature walks, activities and crafts, local musicians, celebratory lunch, and local environmental groups. 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. 1102 Camino Real, Redondo Beach. For lunch tickets and more information: Southbayparks.org. Parking is limited. Walking, carpooling and bicycling are encouraged.

Watercolor Florals workshop

Learn some simple techniques to create beautiful flowers in watercolor. Regina Chiu, will share her passion and experience of botanical illustration, which she studied at the New York Botanical Gardens. Materials provided. (Appropriate for ages 21+.) $50. The Artist Mill workshop studio, 1138 Hermosa Ave., Hermosa Beach. 6 – 7:30 p.m. Sign up at theartistmill.com.

Drop In Novel Writing, Redondo Beach Library

Aspiring novelists should come prepared to write on your own computer or by hand. Meet other like-minded writers in an atmosphere of community and encouragement. You don’t need to stay the whole time, this is a drop-in program. 12 – 4 p.m. 2nd floor conference room, 303 Pacific Coast Hwy., Redondo Beach.

Sunday, April 20

Easter Egg Hunt

Bring your little ones for a joy-filled mid-morning of egg hunting, laughter, and community celebration in a beautiful ocean-view setting. This family-friendly event is the perfect way to celebrate spring, connect with neighbors, and make lasting memories. Egg hunts, treats, and fun for all ages. Bring your baskets and get ready for a hoppin’ good time. The Neighborhood Church, 415 Paseo Del Mar, Palos Verdes Estates.

Interscholastic Beach Volleyball

California School Sport Association/Interscholastic Beach Volleyball youth volleyball tournaments on the north side of the Hermosa Beach Pier. 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. For more information visit ibvl.org.

Monday, April 21

Pound Auction, Woman’s Club RB

Bring a wrapped 1 lb. gift to participate in the auction/fundraiser. Shop local vendors, meet new and returning members, 10 a.m. Business meeting, 11 a.m. Mediterranean Luncheon & Auction drawings, 12 p.m. RSVP: Redondowoman.org/pound by Friday, April 18. 400 S. Broadway Ave., Redondo Beach. For questions call (310) 316-9766. redondocsl.org.

Canada Goose sanitation strategy

The City of Manhattan Beach has received concerns from the community regarding the impact that Canada Geese are having on conditions at Polliwog Park. As a result of public concerns, the Public Works Department has retained the services of a biologist to discuss Canada Geese management methods. The biologist has prepared recommendations to address bird-related sanitation issues, which will be presented to and discussed with the community. 5:30 – 7:30 p.m., Manhattan Heights Park Community Center, 1600 Manhattan Beach Blvd.

Redondo Union Volleyball Matches

Redondo Union High School volleyball matches versus other South Bay high schools on the north side of the Hermosa Beach Pier, 1 Pier Avenue. 2 – 5 p.m. For more information contact mark@dayatthebeachevents.com.

Dementia Caregiver Support Group

Also on Tuesday, April 22, 1:30 p.m., Joslyn Community Center, 1601 N. Valley Dr., Manhattan Beach. Caring for a loved one with a dementia diagnosis can be overwhelming and stressful. Our support groups offer a safe space to address the challenges that come with caring for someone, find support amongst peers who share similar experiences and openly express your feelings around being a caregiver. 2 p.m. in the cafe at 514 N. Prospect Ave., Redondo Beach. Registration is not required. For questions call (310) 374-3426, option 1.

Tuesday, April 22

Wild & Scenic Film Festival

Earth Day Presentation with special guest John Siegal Boettner, Cycling without Age. Tickets are $15 advance purchase at pvplc.org or $20 at the door if available. Space is limited. 5 p.m. 1 Sea Hawk Way, Redondo Beach.

Tea & Trust

Sip tea, enjoy light bites, and learn how to protect your family, your assets, and your future all in one powerful session. They will be spilling the tea on what really happens if you don’t have the right legal protections in place, especially for your loved ones, your business, and your peace of mind. 6 – 7:30 p.m. Speaker Rosanna Savone, Esq. Complimentary tea, light bites, and a raffle for a luxury Japanese tea set. Love.Life Holistic Health and Wellness Club community room, 740 Pacific Coast Hwy., El Segundo. Free admission. RSVP your spot on Eventbrite.com.

Bloom Earth Day, Manhattan Village

Celebrate Earth Day with free treats from Jolly Sheep, live music from Lauren Black Trio, and free wildflower seeds. 1 – 4 p.m. 3200 Sepulveda Blvd., Manhattan Beach.

Wednesday, April 23

Medicare 101, Torrance Memorial

Attend Torrance Memorial’s complimentary virtual Medicare 101 Program (via ZOOM) to learn about Medicare and the different types of insurance plans available. Use the link to join the webinar and follow the prompts. zoom.us/my/torrancememorial, Meeting ID: 550 271 0842. 6:30 – 8 p.m. No reservation required. Free. For questions, call (310) 257-7239.

Dreams Do Come True Fundraiser, C&M Club

A Benefit to Support The Children’s Center of Harbor Interfaith Services presents the 10th Evening of Fun(d)raising. Live Comedy & Magic and Live auction. 5:30 p.m. The Comedy & Magic Club, 1018 Hermosa Avenue, Hermosa Beach. Ticket Price $175 per person. Tickets: hisauxiliary.org/event. Email hisauxevent@gmail.com for questions and more information.

Vegan Potluck, Redondo Beach

Vegan means entirely plant-based (no meat, fish, dairy, eggs, or honey). Everyone is welcome to attend. Bring a dish that will serve around eight people. We encourage you to bring your own plate and silverware to minimize what goes to the landfill. 6 – 8 p.m. Redondo Beach Center for Spiritual Living, 907 Knob Hill Avenue. Questions, (310) 540-5080. redondocsl.org.

BCHD Hybrid Board of Directors Meeting

Beach Cities Health District holds public board meetings on the fourth Wednesday of the month. Residents are encouraged to attend board meetings in person or via Zoom. 6:30 p.m. Beach Cities Health District, 514 N. Prospect Ave., Redondo Beach, Lower Level – Beach Cities Room or via Zoom. You may also contact board members directly with questions or comments, or call (310) 374-3426, ext. 8213. Visit bchd.org/board-directors-meetings for more information.