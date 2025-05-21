Baywatch Community Calendar 5-22-25

Thursday, May 22

South Bay Aerospace origins

Happy Hour with History. A presentation on the key players and events of the early days of aviation. Doors open at 6 p.m. Presentation at 6:30 p.m. at the Hermosa Beach Museum, 710 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. $5 admission. RSVP at hermosabeachmuseum.org.

South Bay Medal of Valor

Metal of Valor: Two paramedics from the Redondo Beach Fire Department will be recognized for their heroic ocean rescue of civilians after their sailboat capsized. Distinguished Service Award: two officers from the Hawthorne Police Department and three officers from the Redondo Beach Police Department will be recognized for their life saving efforts of shooting victims during active crime scenes. Life Saving Award: 9 officers from El Segundo, Hawthorne, and Redondo Beach Police Departments will be recognized for various life saving scenarios. Also, a firefighter from Torrance Fire Department will be recognized for his life saving efforts, while on vacation, of a victim who fell down a cliff. 11:30 a.m. Torrance Marriott, 3635 Fashion Way, Torrance. Tickets and information: sbpoliceandfire.com/events.

Maya and the Wave, HB Community Center

The kickoff event of the Queen of The South Bay contest. South Bay Boardriders Club hosts a screening of the film Maya and the Wave at the Hermosa Community Center. Grab your friends and family for a night of fun and entertainment. Pre-event reception including live music. Hermosa Community Center Theater 4 – 8 p.m. 710 Pier Avenue. For more information, visit southbayboardriders.org.

Fleet Week, San Pedro

Through Monday, May 26. Celebrating the 250th Anniversary of the Navy, Army and Marines. Ship tours, military displays, equipment demonstrations, and live entertainment. Fun for the entire family. Free. Visit lafleetweek.com for a schedule of events. 250 S. Harbor Blvd., San Pedro.

Seller seminar

Skip the Stress Smarter Ways to Avoid Probate & Cut Taxes. Learn How to protect your assets, avoid probate, and reduce capital gains with expert advice from CPA. Estate attorney and 1031 DST Specialist. 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. Redondo Beach Public Library, 303 N. Pacific Coast Hwy., Redondo Beach.

Friday, May 23

Little Gems II, Gallery of Hermosa

Art Exhibition Reception. The exhibit will showcase artwork created during the workshop led by world renowned art instructor, Bob Burridge. Enjoy an evening of artwork that was created with a focus on abstract and collage. Light refreshments served.5 – 8 p.m. Gallery of Hermosa, 138 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. Open to the public. More info at galleryofhermosa.com

Saturday, May 24

Fiesta Hermosa

Through Monday, May 26. Fiesta Hermosa is a treasured community event that welcomes Southern California residents each year to open the summer. Its footprint encompasses the entire downtown area of Hermosa Beach with many street closures. Average attendance is 125,000 people over the 3 days. On the streets of Hermosa Avenue and Pier Avenue.

Silent Disco, Hermosa Beach

Come for the sunset…stay for the vibes. World of Sound Productions is bringing the magic back to where it all began. Sunset Vibes Silent Disco returns to Hermosa Beach, live on the sand at Fiesta Hermosa, for a music experience like no other: five channels, eight DJs, high-fidelity sound, and limitless freedom. 6 – 9 p.m. Ticket Prices: Kids 12 & under: $10, General Admission: $20, Pay-What-You-Can Ticket: $5 minimum. RSVP now at sunsetvibesevents.com to reserve your headphones—quantities are limited. Come celebrate the Hermosa sunset, dance with your community, and support the return of a beloved tradition.

Sunday, May 25

Farmers Market, Riviera Village

Farm fresh produce and pre-made foods every Sunday from 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. 1801 S. Elena Ave., Redondo Beach.

Dog Walking Hours, Botanic Garden

On a select Sunday of the month, the Garden allows our Garden visitors to bring their four-legged best friends into our beautiful 87 acres. Whether you’re bringing your pups with you or not, please be aware there will be dogs in the Garden during this time. 26300 Crenshaw Blvd., Palos Verdes Peninsula. To schedule your time visit southcoastbotanicgarden.org.

Torrance Antique Street Fair

Downtown Torrance every 4th Sunday of every month, June 22, July 27, August 24, and September 28. With over 200 vendors, it attracts thousands of people to Downtown Torrance each month. Shoppers and vendors alike love the laid-back alternative to big, hot arena swap meets. 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. On the streets of El Prado and Sartori Avenue, Old Torrance. More information at torranceantiquefaire.com.

Monday, May 26

The Wonders of Birds

Happy Hour with History. Meet local birding expert Bob Shanman as he presents fascinating insights about South Bay’s native birds and wildlife-you’ll be amazed at what’s just outside your door. Free admission but RSVP on line at hermosabeachmuseum.org. 6 – 8 p.m. Hermosa Beach Museum, 710 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach.

Memorial Day Ceremony

Traditional hometown Memorial Day observation at the Veterans Memorial in Veterans Park, by the Redondo Pier. Mayor Jim Light, an Air Force veteran, to provide a civic greeting. Keynote speaker is Redondo resident Rear Admiral Sandy Adams, United States Navy, retired. State Senator Ben Allen, Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi and other local elected officials, community leaders, veterans and military dignitaries will participate. Music provided by soldiers of the 40th Infantry Division Band, California National Guard, Joint Forces Training Base, Los Alamitos. 1 p.m. Followed by a BBQ free to all veterans, members of the military and first responders. The ceremony is open to the public. More information at RBVeteransMemorial.com.

Tuesday, May 27

BCHD Senior Health & Fitness Week

Through Friday, May 30. National Center Health & Fitness Week, the nation’s largest health event dedicated to inspiring older adults to take charge of their health and well-being. Free fitness classes, health assessments, and educational seminars. Bring a friend for this fun, inspiring, and educational week. For questions and to register, call (310) 374-3426, Option 7. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Visit beachcitiesgym.org/national-senior-health-fitness-week. Center for Health and Fitness, 514 N. Prospect Ave., 2nd Floor, Redondo Beach.

The Candid Conversations series

A conversation forum for the next generation of leaders. Calling all youth-champions and change makers. An inspiring evening celebration bold young leaders in the South Bay who are redefining leadership through human skills and mentorship. Hear their stories. Parents, families, and community partners are invited. 6 – 8 p.m. Manhattan Beach Country Club, 1330 Parkview Ave., Manhattan Beach. RSVP: thecandidconversationseries.org. For more information call (619) 306-3498.

Taizé Service of Healing and Wholeness

Taizé is a calming and beautiful form of sung contemplative prayer developed in an ecumenical monastery in France that includes candlelight, periods of silence, chants and intercessory prayer with a Prayer team leader. 7 p.m. St. Francis Chapel, St. Francis Episcopal Church, 2200 Via Rosa, Palos Verdes Estates. Taizé services are offered monthly throughout the year on the fourth Tuesday. Donations are welcome. For more information, call (310) 375-4617.

Wednesday, May 28

Medicare 101, Torrance Memorial

Attend Torrance Memorial’s complimentary virtual Medicare 101 program (via ZOOM) to learn about Medicare and the different types of insurance plans available. 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. Free. For questions call (310) 257-7239. Zoom link: zoom.us/my/torrancememorial, Meeting ID: 550 271 0842.

Opening Night PV Antique show and sale

An Evening Aboard the Orient Express. Tickets: Presale $50 donation or at-the-door $75 donation. Antiques show and sale proceeds support the Mission & Outreach of St. Francis Church. Tickets and information at stfrancispalosverdes.org. For more info, call (310) 375-4617.

Upcoming:

Thursday, May 29

Palos Verdes Antiques Fundraiser, show & sale

The annual Fundraiser is on Thursday, May 29 and Friday, May 30 from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., and Saturday, May 31 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Featuring fine antiques & vintage & decorative arts. Antiques booths, harvest cupboard, garden gazebo, patio luncheon, and English afternoon tea. Donation $10 (cash or check). Lecture on Friday, 3 p.m., “Growing Blueberries in Pots” by Ricardo. St. Francis Episcopal Church, 2200 Via Rosa, Palos Verdes Estates. Visit stfrancispalosverdes.org for more information. Questions? Call (310) 375-4617.

Monday, June 2

Summer on the beach begins

Beach Cities Summer free fitness with yoga on the beach. 6:30 -7:30 p.m. Adjacent to Scotty’s Restaurant on the Hermosa Beach Strand. Bring a towel, water and dress in layers because it can get chilly. Registration closes at noon each day of the event, but walk-ups are welcome. Class schedule online at bchd.org/freefitness.