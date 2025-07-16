Baywatch Community Calendar 7-17-25

Thursday, July 17

Manhattan Beach Open Tennis Tournament

Through Sunday, July 20. The 57th Annual Manhattan Open Tennis Tournament promises a fun-filled weekend of competition. 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Live Oak Park Tennis Courts, 1901 Valley Drive, Manhattan Beach and Mira Costa Tennis Courts, Corner of Artesia Blvd., and Meadows Ave., Manhattan Beach. Finals at Manhattan Country Club, 1330 Parkview Ave. For more information visit manhattanbeach.gov. For questions, contact Jeff Conover at (310) 802-5411.

Echoes from the Edge, Hermosa Museum

A Punk Art Showcase of the Cultural History of Jazz and Punk in Hermosa Beach. Art by Damian Fulton and Bob Dob, punk photography and Kevin Salk, and Chris O’Connell’s photographic collection, Surf and Destroy. While the exhibit will be up until October, this exclusive exhibition will be on display for one night only. Free. RSVP online at hermosabeachhistoricalsociety.org for a free can sleeve when you arrive. 6 – 8 p.m. Hermosa Beach Museum, 710 Pier Avenue, Hermosa Beach.

Shakespeare by the Sea, Polliwog park

“As You Like It.” 7 p.m. Polliwog Park Amphitheater, 1601 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Manhattan Beach. Pack a picnic, a blanket and beach chair, gather loved ones, and settle in under the stars for a night of classic entertainment. The performances are open seating and free. For more information visit manhattanbeach.gov.

AAU Hermosa Beach Volleyball Championships

Through Saturday, July 19. The Amateur Athletic Union Junior National Girls Championships on the north and south side of the Hermosa Beach Pier. 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. More information on aauvolleyball.org.

Summer concert, Manhattan Village

Adam Lasher and the Band. Adam is a singer and songwriter. 6 – 8 p.m. The Plaza at Manhattan Village, 3200 N. Sepulveda Blvd. Bring a low back chair, blankets and pack a picnic. Free to attend. All are welcome.

Children’s Craft, North Branch Library

Tickets required. Get your tickets at the children’s reference desk 15 minutes before the start of the program. Limit of 40 individuals. 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. North Branch Library meeting room, 2000 Artesia Blvd., Redondo Beach.

Rock Around the Block, Torrance Museum

The Torrance Historical Society invites you to put on your pedal pushers, poodle skirts or Pendleton’s, and cruise on down to the Museum, and together, we’ll rock around the block at the Free family-fun 18th Annual Rock Around the Block event. 5 – 8 p.m. Open to the public. Torrance Historical Society & Museum, 1345 Post Ave., Torrance. Post Avenue will be blocked off from Cravens to Sartori so guests can view vintage cars, bop to 50s music, munch on Malasad Donuts and eat Creamy Boys Ice Cream, see exhibits and much more. More information at torrancehistoricalsociety.org.

Good Trouble Lives On, Torrance

On July 17, the anniversary of Congressman John Lewis’s passing, we’re taking action across the country to defend democracy and carry forward his legacy of Good Trouble. Good Trouble Lives On is a national day of nonviolent action to respond to the attacks posed on our civil and human rights by the Trump administration and to remind them that in America, the power lies with the people. 7 – 9 p.m. 3031 Torrance Blvd. in front of City Hall, Torrance. For more information visit mobilize.us.

Friday, July 18

Flying Colors art exhibit

Through Saturday, August 9. Experience immersive art like never before. This awe-inspiring, local youth-led sound bath meets light show meets art installation takes passengers on a 30-minute kaleidoscopic journey through the senses. Resin Lab, 618 Cypress Ave. #4644, Hermosa Beach. Tickets at indivisiblearts.org. For more information about Flying Colors, contact aidan@indivisiblearts.org, (831) 601-8137. Reserve your ticket and experience the magic. 100% of proceeds support youth mental health through Indivisible Arts.

Five Muses Art Reception

An invitation group exhibiting works from five distinctive artistic voices: Fumie Coello, Debbie Giese, Jennifer Hellman, Eileen Oda, and Anabella Rainer. 5 – 8 p.m. Gallery of Hermosa, 138 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. galleryofhermosa.com. The exhibit runs through Sunday, August 3.

Shakespeare by the Sea, Polliwog Park

Julius Caesar. 7 p.m. Polliwog Park Amphitheater, 1601 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Manhattan Beach. The performances are open seating and free to the public. The tales are timeless, the admission ticketless and the experience priceless. Bring a picnic, a blanket and beach chair. For more information visit manhattanbeach.gov.

Damn Yankees, James Armstrong Theatre

The Aerospace Players will perform six shows with a live orchestra of the musical Damn Yankees. Opening night Friday, July 18 and closing matinee Saturday, July 26. To purchase tickets and showtimes visit aeroplayers.org or call the box office at (310) 781-7171. Seating is general admission. James Armstrong, 3330 Civic Center Dr., Torrance.

Kentwood Players presents She Kills Monsters

Through Saturday, August 9. By Qui Nguyen, directed by Shawn Summerer, and produced by Alison Boole and Elizabeth Summerer. Fri. & Sat. at 8 p.m., Sat. & Sun. at 2 p.m. Westchester Playhouse, 8301 Kindry Ave., Los Angeles. Tickets and information at kentwoodplayers.org or call (310) 645-5156.

Lunch and Learn: 5 Wishes Workshop

Cancer Support Community South Bay, in partnership with VITAS Healthcare, free, in-person workshop designed to help participants take a deeper dive into advanced care planning and clarify their personal values. Through a guided process, attendees will explore and document their end-of-life preferences, helping reduce uncertainty while providing peace of mind for themselves and their loved ones. Lunch will be served before the workshop from 12:30 – 1 p.m. 2601 Airport Drive, Suite 100, Torrance. Advance registration is required. To register, visit CSCSouthBay.org and select the online calendar. For more information, contact Rebecca Sul at Rebecca@CSCSouthBay.org.

Saturday, July 19

Nothin but Sand Beach Clean Up

Help fight dangerous plastic pollution and keep Redondo Beach clean, healthy, and beautiful at Heal the Bay’s clean up. 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Meet near Veterans Park, 309 Esplanade and the Redondo Pier, Register at healthebay.org. Be prepared to be outside for 2-3 hours. Dress in layers. Water is available at all cleanups. If you have any questions or concerns email the Beach Programs Manager, at tlocke@healthebay.org. All are welcome.

Concert in the Park, Rolling Hills

Good Cop Bad Cop is among the best cover bands in Los Angeles and they will be performing at Ernie Howlett Park from 4 – 6 p.m. 25851 Hawthorne Blvd., Rolling Hills Estates. Bring a blanket or beach chair and a picnic.

Drop In Novel Writing Program, Main Library

Meet other like-minded writers in an atmosphere of community and encouragement. You don’t need to stay the whole time, this is a drop-in program. Be prepared to write on your own computer or by hand.12 – 4 p.m. Redondo Beach Library 2nd floor conference room, 303 N. Pacific Coast Hwy., Redondo Beach.

Lager Clean & Crispy Fest, Long Beach

This is the holy grail of lager-loving lunacy. An annual celebration of all things lager, pilsner, and crispy perfection, where golden beers, good vibes, and the community of crispy crusaders collide. 1 – 5 p.m. Hopsaint Brewing Company, 518 W. Willow Street, Long Beach. Tickets are $40 and available at Lbbeer.com. Unlimited samples and exclusive taster glass.

Sunday, July 20

Concert in the Park, Manhattan Beach

Pasadena-based ACME Time Machine is the ultimate mid-century Rock ‘n’ Roll revival band, bringing to life the timeless hits of the 1950s, ‘60s and beyond, by pioneering artists such as Elvis Presley, Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, Little Richard, Chuck Berry, The Beatles, Roy Orbison, Sam Cooke and more. 5 – 7 p.m. Polliwog Park Amphitheater, 1601 Manhattan Beach Blvd. Free. Bring blankets, a low back beach chair and dance the night away.

July Summer Sunday Sounds

Delirium Musicum. BYO Picnic by the sea starts at 5:30 p.m. with music starting at 6:30 p.m. The Neighborhood Church, 415 Paseo del Mar, Palos Verdes Estates. Free will offering event. Bring a jacket! See ncpve.org/upcoming-events for more information. 415 Paseo del Mar, PVE.

MB Protest every Sunday

Protest at 33rd St & Sepulveda Blvd – “Brad’s Corner” in Manhattan Beach. On the west side away from US Bank, at the intersection. Sunday mornings. Show up with signs and American flags to proudly stand up with us. 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. To RSVP and for more information visit mobilize.us.

Monday, July 21

AVP Junior National Championships, Hermosa Pier

The Association of Volleyball Professionals junior volleyball tournaments north and south of the Hermosa Beach Pier. Through Friday, July 25. 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. For more information visit avp.com.

Yoga on the Beach

On-site registration is available at check-in. Bring a towel and water. 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. South side of the Manhattan Beach Pier. You can unwind and enjoy the sunset as you settle into some gentle yoga with Beach Cities Center for Health and Fitness instructors. Free. All are welcome to attend.

Pancreatic Cancer Networking Group — via Zoom

Cancer Support Community South Bay networking group for those who have been newly diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, are in treatment, or are survivors, caregivers or family members. Free. 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. To join, visit CSCSouthBay.org and click the “Getting Started” button to attend a welcome orientation meeting. For more information, contact Norma Gonzalez, cancer support navigator, at Norma@CSCSouthBay.org or call (310) 376-3550. Ongoing program every third Monday of the month.

Nami Monthly Meeting

Modalities of Treatment a virtual presentation on evidence-based treatment approaches including CBT, DBT, EMDR, and trauma-informed care. A free public mental health event. 7:30 p.m. Presented by Clear Behavioral Health’s Pamela Corey and Lindsey Rae Ackerman. Info and zoom meeting ID available at namisouthbay.org.

Tuesday, July 22

WTF, Mickey’s Deli

Join Hermosa Beach Police Department at Mickey’s Deli, 101 Hermosa Avenue for another episode of What the Fuzz. 12 – 2 p.m.



MB Farmers Market & Blood Drive

Donate blood and celebrate the 19th Anniversary of the Manhattan Beach Farmers Market. 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. In the heart of downtown Manhattan Beach, at Civic Center Parking lot and Plaza, between the Police/Fire facility, 320 15th Street, Manhattan Beach. Shop for fresh produce and donate blood.

Wednesday, July 23

Veterans Park Senior Open House

Stop by and check out what the Senior Center has to offer. Open to all residents. Light refreshments will be served along with information tables. 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. 301 Esplanade, Redondo Beach. redondo.org/senior.

Upcoming:

International Surf Festival

Wednesday, July 30 through Sunday, August 3. The annual International Surf Festival takes place across four South Bay beach cities and provides physical fitness activities to thousands of participants. For more information and event schedule visit surffestival.org.