Baywatch Community Calendar 8-14-25

Thursday, August 7

Tom Petty, Redondo Pier Summer Concert

Heartbreak Over Petty, a Tom Petty tribute band will perform favorite TP tunes from 6 – 8 p.m. 100 Fisherman’s Wharf, Redondo Beach. Free. Bring blankets, low back beach chair, and a picnic.

Castner, Molly at Culture Brewing

Through Sunday, August 31. Local artist Huntley Castner returns to Culture Brewing. A show featuring all new over-sized, semi-abstract portraits of a broad range of his personal heroes from history, politics, entertainment, sports and the local South Bay scene. Joining Huntley is family-friend Molly Roskin, a budding artist with an eye towards the beauty in everyday life. 12 – 10 p.m. Culture Brewing Company, 327 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Manhattan Beach.

Toast of the Coast, Palos Verdes

Tickets are on sale now for the Saturday, September 27, coastal wine and food festival in Palos Verdes Estates. Proceeds benefit the Peninsula Education Foundation. 4 – 9 p.m. at the historic Roessler Point in lower Malaga Cove, 300 Paseo del Mar. Tickets and information at toastonthecoastpv.com.

Friday, August 8

San Pedro Waterfront Art Walk

First Thursday a monthly art walk between Pacific Ave., Harbor Blvd., 4th, and 9th Streets from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. Meet at 5:30 p.m. for the walking tour at 6 p.m. for a night of local artists and galleries. Find all the details at SanPedroWaterfrontArtsDistrict.com.

Summer Sound Series, Terranea

Anthem Road is a tribute party dance band. Pop, classic rock, dance, top 40, and disco. Sunset Bluff at Nelson’s 7 p.m. $30. Terranea Resort, 100 Terranea Way, Rancho Palos Verdes.

Saturday, August 9

Boardriders Grom-O-Rama, Hermosa Beach

Team and individual competitions, including beach flags, water flags, paddle-board race, obstacle course, nation ball and swim race. Groms participate with the assistance of volunteers providing safety and coaching. Ages 5-13. Check in at 8 a.m. The Strand and 22nd Street, Hermosa Beach. 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. Sign up: southbayboardriders.org.

California Beach Volleyball tournament

Through Sunday, August 10. The CBVA will host volleyball tournaments for all ages on the north side of the Hermosa Pier. 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. More information at cbva.com.

Manhattan Beach CERT

Adult & Pediatric First Aid, CPR/AED Training class with 2 year certificate. 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Joslyn Center, 1601 N. Valley Dr., Manhattan Beach, just north of Fire Station #1. You must pre-enroll to be assured of a seat in the class. Send an email to Jeanne: 1certtraining@gmail.com. To RSVP: with your full name, phone, email, and home address. There is no charge to residents and employees of the South Bay.

Beach Bible Study, Manhattan

Ready to find balance and embrace self-love while deepening your faith? This retreat offers an inspiring Bible Study, serene beach setting, and community connection. Free. 12 p.m. Highland and 45th Street, Manhattan Beach. Bring a mat, sweater, water and snacks. Register on eventbrite: Waves of Wellness.

Live Summer Concert

Spellbound, a night of Tropical Funk & Latin Soul. 8:30 – 10:30 p.m. Mom Said Yes, 4525 Calle Mayor, Torrance. No cover charge. For reservations: (310) 921-8083. Spellboundband.com.

Unassisted Living, MB Community Church

Manhattan Beach Community Church welcomes Fritz to present his latest play, “Unassisted Living” about the love and humor we all can find in getting a little older each day. Two performances at 2 p.m. and 7:30 pm – a ‘doubleheader’ of fun and laughs. Tickets $35 and available at tinyurl.com/2vb824px. 303 S. Peck Ave.

Divorce workshop, Peninsula Library

Second Saturday monthly Divorce workshop with speakers Kevin J. Kensik, a divorce attorney with over 25 years experience, as well as area therapists and divorce financial professionals to help individuals through the difficult and confusing times of divorce. 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Peninsula Center Library Purcell room, 701 Silver Spur, Rolling Hills Estates. $25. Registration: secondsaturday.com. For questions call (310) 891-2300.

Altasea Open House, San Pedro

Captura Capturing Carbon, Creating Solutions featuring Morgan Pegus-Thomas. Doors open at 10 a.m., Program 10:30 – 11:15 a.m., Resource booths 11:15 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Berth 58, 2451 Signal St., San Pedro. More information at altasea.org.

Terranea sound Series, Nelson’s

Live music with Remix and an epic sunset. 6 – 10 p.m. 100 Terranea Way, Rancho Palos Verdes.

Photography for a New Time

Fifteen award-winning artists from the Photographic and Digital Artists (PADA) group, one of eight groups affiliated with the Palos Verdes Art Center, will showcase their latest work, filling two spacious galleries. 2 – 5 p.m. 4th & Mesa, San Pedro. Visit pvartcenter.org.

Redondo Pier Summer Concert

Seventh Switch (Variety Dance), a powerhouse band from Palmdale, with musical diversity, energy, and party tone like no other. 6 – 8 p.m. 100 Fisherman’s Wharf, Redondo Beach. Free. Brink blankets, low back beach chair, and a picnic.

Bromeliad Show and Sale

Free admission and free parking. Palos Verdes Art Center, 5504 Crestridge Rd., Rancho Palos Verdes. 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. For questions call Ted Johnson at (310) 850-2824.

Poetry Workshop with Linda Neal

Join other poets for inspiration and collaboration. 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. Main Library 2nd floor Conference Room, 303 N. Pacific Coast Hwy., Redondo Beach.

Sunday, August 10

Hermosa Beach Triathlon

This event includes a one-quarter mile ocean swim, 10 mile bike ride (Valley/Ardmore loop) and a 3 mile run on The Strand. The race starts on the sand next to the Hermosa Pier. 7 – 11 a.m. Sign up and more information at hermosabeachtri.com.

Concert in the Park, Polliwog

The History of Pop (Pop through the decades) are a male and female vocalists and multi-instrumentalists who play guitar, keyboards, harmonica and more, they are able to authentically recreate any genre of pop music, from classic rock to disco to punk, pop, and beyond. Bring blankets, low back beach chairs, and party snacks. 5 – 7 p.m. Polliwog Park Amphitheater, 1601 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Manhattan Beach. Free.

Summer Concert, El Segundo

Dreaming of You, is the name of a Selena tribute band. They are a tribute band that performs Selena’s music and embodies the energy of her live performances. Bring blankets, low back beach chairs, and party snacks. 4 – 7 p.m. Library Park on Main Street and 401 Sheldon Street.

Monday, August 11

Team Taiko Drum classes, Grand Annex

Play the Japanese taiko drums with taiko artist ManMan Mui and learn a drum pattern. Open to all skill levels. Summer session runs through Monday, August 18. Open to all skill levels and abilities, from beginners to seasoned musicians. $15 per session and meet on Mondays at 7 p.m. Grand Annex, 434 W. 6th Street, San Pedro. For questions call (310) 833-4813.

Tuesday, August 12

Greenbelt Trail dedication

Join the City of Hermosa Beach for the dedication of the Greenbelt Accessible Trail. 10:30 a.m. The Greenbelt on the corner of Pier Avenue and Valley Drive.

Bridge Class, Lomita

Great class for advanced beginners, intermediate players and anyone who would like to become a better bridge player. This event will teach you Strong Opening Bids, Balanced and Unbalanced bidding Slams. 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Free. South Bay Bridge Club, 24100 Narbonne Ave. #105, Lomita. For questions call (310) 325-7222 or visit bridgewebs.com/southbay.

Introduction to The Chakra System-via Zoom

Cancer Support Community South Bay (CSC South Bay) offers a free workshop as part of a beginner-friendly series on the healing potential of the chakra system. Led by Akhila Health facilitator Sarah Sue Meyers PhD, this session will introduce the body’s energy centers through discussion and guided practices. You will learn the basics of each chakra and gain tools to enhance overall well-being. 12 – 1 p.m. To register, visit CSCSouthBay.org and select the online calendar. For more information contact Rebecca Sul at Rebecca@CSCSouthBay.org.

Wednesday, August 13

PV Peninsula Village, Peninsula Library

The Palos Verdes Peninsula Village is a dynamic organization of older adults who have joined together to help one another navigate the challenges and opportunities of aging while living in their homes. Meet PVP Village members and volunteers and learn about the PVP Village, its enriching social and intellectual activities and volunteer support. 11 a.m. Palos Verdes Peninsula Library, Purcell Room, 701 Silver Spur Rd. Call (310) 991-3324 or email peninsulavillagepvp@gmail.com for more information or to RSVP.

Upcoming:

Thursday, August 14

Manhattan Beach Open and Walk of Fame Pier Ceremony

Honoring the winners of the 2024 Manhattan Beach Open. This year’s tournament will be celebrating 65 years of beach volleyball tradition, honoring greats of the past and present. The celebration begins with the Volleyball Walk of Fame red carpet ceremony at the Manhattan Beach Pier at 3:30 p.m. to honor the champions — Theo Brunner, Trevor Crabb, Taryn Kloth, and Kristen Nuss. The 2025 MBO Beach Volleyball Tournament will start Friday, August 15 – Sunday, August 17. General admission is free but fans can select from a variety of ticket options for an elevated experience. Visit avp.com for tickets and more information.

Thursday, August 14

Foundation for Senior Services

Driver Safety Behind the Wheel

Will you pass your next driving test? What are the signs that you should stop driving? Aging can affect driving abilities when there are changes in vision, cognition, mobility and reaction time.. The Foundation for Senior Services, a non-profit organization linking the community with the needs of seniors will present a program about what you need to know. There will be time for questions and answers. 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Main Library 2nd Floor Meeting Room, 303 N. Pacific Coast Hwy., Redondo Beach.

Starts Fall 2025

Bereavement Support Group

Taking Time, a bereavement support non-profit is providing numerous grief support groups beginning this Fall. Starting at ages 5-11, 12-18 and their Parents/Guardians, Young Adults 19-25, Loss of Spouse/Partner and Adult General Bereavement Groups. You don’t have to grieve alone. A new group has been added: Pet Loss starting September 6. Visit takingtime.org, info@takingtime.org or call 424 634-1956 for more detailed information. Pre-registration is required. ER