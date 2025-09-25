Baywatch Community Calendar 9-25-25

Spotlight:

Saturday, September 27

Locale 90254 Oktoberfest

Hermosa Beach Chamber of Commerce presents Oktoberfest. Get ready for a South Bay spin on Oktoberfest including: Beer garden, games, contests, and live music. Also, stein holding, chicken dance and costume contests. Plus craft beers. 12 – 7 p.m. For tickets and information visit locale90254.com. Photo by Ralph Doyle

Thursday, September 25

Author Series, HB Museum

The Power of Literature Meets the Magic of Illustration. Snacks & refreshments. Author meet & greet. 5:45 – 7:30 p.m. Hermosa Beach Museum, 710 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. RSVP: Authors@HBFOL.org.

Perry Park Teen Center Ribbon Cutting

Refurbished with updated technology and amenities. Ice Cream, games, raffle prizes and a live performance by School of Rock South Bay LA House Band. 5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Come celebrate the reopening of the Teen Center. 2301 Grant Ave., Redondo Beach.

Hospice 101, Redondo Library

Learn about the types of hospice care that can be provided at home and in facilities. H.E.L.P. provides free education, counseling and programs to older people and their families so they can live their best lives. 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Redondo Main Library 2nd floor meeting room, 301 N. Pacific Coast Hwy.

Nutrition for Glucose and Insulin Balance

Cancer Support Community South Bay (CSC South Bay) offers this free workshop led by Lilly Padilla, a certified integrative nutrition coach, author, and cancer survivor. Participants will learn how blood sugar, glycemic load, and metabolism affect brain function, liver health, vision, and overall wellness. Padilla will cover food combinations that support glucose and insulin balance and include a demonstration of easy, nutritious dishes. 12 – 2 p.m. 2601 Airport Drive, suite 100, Torrance. Advance registration is required for this in-person and virtual workshop. Visit CSCSouthBay.org and select the online calendar. For more information contact Rebecca Sul at Rebecca@CSCSouthBay.org.

Sports luncheon, HT Grill

Rich Sloan and Serra High football coach Scott Altenberg will be the South Bay Athletic Club luncheon speakers. Sloan will talk about playing football at Hawthorne High with Beach Boys star Brian Wilson. The SBAC meets at the H.T. Grill, 1701 S. Catalina Ave., Redondo Beach at noon. The weekly meeting is open to the public. Reservations are not necessary. The cost of lunch is $35.

Friday, September 26

Step Into Wellness

The 51st Annual Health & Wellness Fair with free health screenings, resources, and prizes. 10 .a.m. – 1 p.m. Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center, Lobby, 1935 Manhattan Beach Blvd, Redondo Beach. For more information call (310) 318-0650.

The Healing Power of Scent

Cancer Support Community South Bay free workshop on aromatherapy for physical, emotional, and mental well-being. Led by Fabiana Vidal, BBS, LMT, participants will learn essential oils for common cancer-related symptoms, safe at-home use, and techniques to promote relaxation, mindfulness, and self-care. 12:30 – 2 p.m. 2601 Airport Drive, Suite 100, Torrance. Advance registration is required. Visit CSCSouthBay.org and select the online calendar. For more information contact Rebecca Sul at Rebecca@CSCSouthBay.org.

Ryanhood, concert, folk duo

USA Songwriting Competition Finalists bring their Simon & Garfunkel-style pop-rock melodies with powerful guitar riffs reminiscent of Dave Matthews Band. 7 p.m. doors open, 8 p.m. Showtime. The Grand Annex Music Hall, 434 W. 6th Street, San Pedro. For more events visit GrandVision.org.

California Strong, Hold the Line

Together, arm in arm, we will form a peaceful human chain, a shield of solidarity, demonstrating California’s strength against the Trump regime’s immoral actions targeting our communities and our state. 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Join the protest along the 15.5 mile South Bay LA route in a peaceful demonstration of California’s strength and solidarity to fight back against Trump. For more information and event address visit signup.com/go/vwSGWjU.

Seeds to Superbloom North Library

The South Bay Park Land Conservancy will show you how to garden with native plants. Create beautiful gardens that attract the birds, the bees and the butterflies. This program is for the entire family. There are samples to touch, seed packets to keep, pages to color, origami butterflies and books on plants and pollinators. 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. 2000 Artesia Blvd., Redondo Beach.

Music in the Afternoon, El Segundo

A free concert on selected Saturdays in the El Segundo Library. Sippin’ Time with Musicians Larry Steen on bass, Yarone Levy on guitars and Nikki Steen on vocals, play pop, sultry soul, funky rock, and jazz. 2 p.m. 111 West Mariposa Avenue at Main Street, El Segundo. Call the reference desk for questions (310) 524-2728.

SoCal Beach Foundation Volleyball Tournament

The SoCal Beach Foundation adult beach volleyball tournaments on the north side of the Hermosa Beach Pier. 6 a.m. – 12 p.m. Visit socalbeachfoundatiion.com/index.html.

National Public Lands Day, San Pedro

Celebrate our public lands by participating in activities like removing non-native plant species and watering active restoration sites, seed preparation, garden walks, children’s activities and more. Your efforts will help restore and maintain this habitat for wildlife as well as create a beautiful place for the community to enjoy. 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. White Point, 1600 W. Paseo Del Mar, San Pedro. Register at: pvplc.volunteerhub.com.

Esplanade Bluff Restoration

Volunteers needed: weeding out invasive plants, installing new native plants, and providing supplemental water to newly installed plants Bring: sunscreen, water and snacks. Wear clothes that can get dirty and wet. Wear closed toe shoes. Gloves and tools provided. 9 – 11 a.m. South of Avenue C Lifeguard Tower. RSVP: southbayparks.org/esplanade-bluff-project.

Educational Seminar, North Library

Learn about the benefits of native plants and pollinators all around us. Explore the myriad of native plants to grow a beautiful functional pollinator garden habitat. Discover how everyone can create connecting habitats to improve our ecosystem. 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. 2000 Artesia Blvd., Redondo Beach. Sign up at southbayparks.org/calendar.

Rock & Run 5K, El Segundo

The El Segundo Firefighters Association and Rock & Brews Restaurant present Rock & Run! A race inspired by axes and guitars. Test your firefighter endurance on a 5K course through the beach city. Once you finish the run, come celebrate your achievement at the exclusive Rock & Brews Afterparty. Where live rock music, incredible food, and a beer garden await your arrival. Proceeds from this event will benefit local charities. 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Fire Station 1, 314 Main Street, El Segundo. For more information visit esfirefighters.org

Sunday, September 28

Car Show on the Redondo Pier

Over 100 classic cars on display over the water. 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. 100 Fisherman’s Wharf, west end of the Pier, Redondo Beach. Free and open to the public.

Torrance Antique Street Faire

Join the hunt for vintage treasures when over 200 sellers transform the streets of downtown Torrance into an eclectic open-air antiques flea market. 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. El Prado Ave and Sartori Ave. Antique appraisal booth – only $3 per item. DJ Ozzie in the park. Free admission & parking. Your friendly pets are welcome. For information, call 310-328-6107

Palos Verdes Trails 5K

Join Strides in Recovery, an LA based nonprofit, for the Annual Palos Verdes Trail 5K at Ernie Howlett Park. This scenic trail run/walk offers the natural beauty of the Palos Verdes horse trails, shaded eucalyptus groves, and gently rolling hills. All ages and fitness levels are welcome. 25851 Hawthorne Blvd., Palos Verdes Peninsula. Packet pickup and onsite registration begin at 6:30 a.m., Runners start at 8 a.m., walkers being at 8:10 a.m. Sign up at runsignup.com/Race/CA/PalosVerdesPeninsula/PalosVerdesTrails5K.

AAU Southern Pacific Grand Prix Series

The Amateur Athletic Union youth qualifier volleyball tournament for the national competitions on the north side of the Hermosa Beach Pier. 6 a.m. – 6 p.m. More information at aausports.org.

Monday, September 29

Frankly Speaking About Cancer

Education and employment for young adults living with Cancer – via Zoom. Cancer Support Community South Bay free workshop for young adults aged 18-45 living with and beyond a cancer diagnosis. Led by Brittany Plut, LCSW, OSW-C, participants will receive information, resources, and support to help navigate education and employment while managing the impact of cancer. 6 – 7:15 p.m. To join, visit CSCSouthBay.org and select the online calendar. For more information, contact Rebecca Sul at Rebecca@CSCSouthBay.org.

Tuesday, September 30

Upside of Aging, Palos Verdes

This year speakers are Steve Lopez, the renowned columnist for the L.A.Times and Helen Dennis, also a well known columnist for the Daily Breeze. Enjoy shared insights on aging, writing, and lessons learned throughout Steve’s celebrated career. Visit a lively resource fair and bid on unique items in our silent auction benefiting the Palos Verdes Peninsula Village. 1 – 3:30 p.m. Palos Verdes Golf Club, 3301 Via Campesina. Space is limited – RSVP’s are required. Register by contacting VPVillageOffice@gmail.com or (310) 415-2762.

Wilderness Park Restoration

Volunteers are needed to: water native trees, hand watering plantings, managing hoses, weeding, digging holes, planting new natives, and spreading mulch. Come prepared with clothes that can get dirty and wet. Closed toe shoes, water & snacks. Gloves are tools provided. 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. RSVP: southbayparks.org/wilderness-park-project.

Understanding Care Options

Palliative, Hospice, and In-Home Support – In person and via Zoom. Cancer Support Community South Bay free workshop on care options for serious illness. Led by Marcella Miller of Salus Homecare, participants will learn the differences between palliative care and hospice and receive an overview of home health and homecare services. Miller will help participants understand which services may be appropriate at different stages of care. 12 – 1 p.m. 2601 Airport Drive, Suite 100, Torrance. Participants may also attend online. Advance registration is required for this in-person and virtual workshop. Visit CSCSouthBay.org and select the online calendar. For more information reach out to Rebecca Sul, Rebecca@CSCSouthBay.org.

Wednesday, October 1

Yoga on the Redondo Pier

Free yoga session on the west end of the Pier. Bring a yoga mat, towel and water. 6 – 7 p.m. All levels are welcome.

Scary Stories

Gather around the virtual fire any time for a unique free online program. Produced and directed by Melanie Jones with John Charles Meyer, Cathy Skubik, Bill Wolski and Tony Gatto reading works by David Lubar, Robert Scott, Jack Prelutsky and Saki, among others. Presented in association with Angels Gate Cultural Center. More information at angelsgateart.org or call (310) 519-0936. Donations encouraged. Suitable for young and old, living and… shhhh! To view scary stories: melaniejonesstoryteller.com/witch. Jack O’Lanterns Enchants, SC.

Immersive pumpkin, Botanic Garden

Through Sunday, November 2. On select nights, South Coast Botanic Garden will be transformed into an immersive pumpkin experience featuring a glowing array of thousands of hand-carved jack o’lanterns, enchanting light displays, and a variety of activities for all ages. Tickets start at $29.99 for adults at $24.99 (including fees) for kids on select nights and are on presale now. Visit magicofthejackolanterns.com to secure your tickets and times. 26300 Crenshaw Blvd., Palos Verdes Peninsula.