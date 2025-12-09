Baywatch Community Calender 12-11-25

Spotlight:

Sunday, December 14

Skechers Holiday Fireworks Festival

Every year, the Skechers Fireworks Festival brings the community together for a dazzling display of holiday cheer at the scenic Manhattan Beach Pier. This annual event is the perfect opportunity to enjoy the holiday season with family and friends. From festive performances to a breathtaking fireworks show, the day is packed with exciting activities for all ages. 3 – 9 p.m. Remember to bring blankets, beach chairs, and a picnic dinner to pick a spot for the spectacular show. Blankets will be allowed on Manhattan Beach Blvd after 4 p.m. once the streets are fully secured. Fireworks will begin at 7 p.m. More information at mbfireworks.com.

Thursday, December 11

Mindful Eating During the Holidays – via Zoom



Cancer Support Community South Bay will host a free workshop led by Alexandra Sullivan RD, a board-certified specialist in oncology nutrition at Cedars-Sinai. The session will explore practical strategies for mindful eating during the holiday season, helping cancer survivors stay connected to their body’s needs, make nourishing food choices, and enjoy seasonal foods with less stress. Participants will learn ways to honor their health while savoring meaningful holiday moments. 12 – 1 p.m. To register, visit CSCSouthBay.org and select the online calendar. For more information contact Rebecca Sul at Rebecca@CSCSouthBay.org.

Volunteer at Madrona Marsh Nursery

Need help with watering, transplanting, composting, seed collecting, and packing native seeds. Come prepared in clothes that can get dirty and wet. Closed toed shoes. Sunscreen, water and snacks. Gloves and tools provided, although volunteers are welcome to bring their own. 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Madrona Marsh, 3201 Plaza del Amo. RSVP now at southbayparks.org.

Friday, December 12

Santa Sleigh Parade & Movie Night

Wave Hello to Santa as he drives around town and visits with people at the Community Center after the parade. Santa will depart from the Community Center at 3:30 p.m. then to Valley Park at 3:40 p.m. He will make a stop at 4:05 at Friendship park, 4:40 p.m. South Park and then returns to the Community Center for the Holiday Movie Night showing of Frozen. At 5 p.m. holiday activities, craft stations, photos with Santa, and food & beverage concessions. The film screening will begin at 6:30 p.m. This is a free event. In lieu of admission, we ask that each family bring a new, unwrapped toy for a holiday toy drive. Hermosa Beach Community Center, 710 Pier Avenue. Reserve in advance as seats are limited. Tickets are available at hermosabeach.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/10500/20.

ComedySportz Game

Mira Costa High School ComedySportz Game – Home Match. Come see the talented team compete in a fun and funny game via zoom. Tickets and show times are available at miracostadramaboosters.org. 7 p.m. In the Small Theatre, Mira Costa High School, 1401 Artesia Blvd., Manhattan Beach.

St. Anne’s Guild Christmas Auction, St. Francis Church

The Parish Hall will transform into a festive marketplace filled with Christmas cheer, homemade treats, and gifts galore. Hosted by St. Anne’s Guild, the live auction raises funds for local charities. Refreshments, browse beautiful Christmas items, and take home something special for the season. 6 – 9 p.m. 2200 Vía Rosa, Palos Verdes Estates. Admission is free and all are welcome. For more information, call (310) 375-4617.

RPV’s Tree Lighting Ceremony

Truckloads of real snow for play and sledding, plus cocoa, crafts, festive tunes, and the big tree switch-on. Holiday crafts, food trucks and more. A free family friendly event. Gloves recommended. 5:30 – 9:30 p.m. Ken Dyda Civic Center, 30940 Hawthorne Blvd, Rancho Palos Verdes.

Saturday, December 13

The California Great Santa Stroll

The California Great Santa Stroll is a fundraiser for Mychal’s Learning Place and easily one of the most unique South Bay holiday events. This fun run/ walk is a 5K open to people of all ages and abilities. Thousands of participants dressed like Santas will trek from the Hermosa Beach Pier to Manhattan Beach this year. 9 – 11:30 a.m. To sign up visit santastroll25.funraise.org or mychals.org.

Holiday Cheer with Fools and Friends

April’s Fools Comedy Improv Troupe presents “Holiday Cheer with Fools and Friends” at the Pier Avenue Second Story Theater, 710 Pier Avenue. Directed by Chris Brown and Doris Usui. April’s Fools will honor the memory of Rick Hankus who enriched our lives. Tickets are $12 general admission and $10 Seniors. Show time 7:30 p.m. For tickets call (310) 318-1705 or at AprilsFoolsImprov.com.

King Harbor Boat Parade Day

Light up the Harbor and honor our Veterans with festively decorated boats parading through King Harbor. Enjoy dazzling displays, community spirit, and holiday cheer as participants come together to light up the water in this beloved December tradition. This year’s parade theme is “A Tropical Holiday.” The boat parade begins at 5:30 p.m. Spectators can enjoy the parade free of charge from multiple vantage points along the harbor, with festivities running throughout the afternoon and into the evening. The best spots for viewing are the Portofino Hotel, Moonstone Park, and Mole B. Look out for the giant Menorah Boat starting at 4 p.m.

Come Together Haus Holiday Market

The Come Together Haus holiday market will feature local artisans, makers, and food vendors offering gifts, crafts, and seasonal treats in a festive, walkable setting near the harbor. The market invites attendees to shop local, enjoy holiday bites, and gather with friends and family before and after the on-water activities. 12 – 5 p.m. King Harbor parking lot between R/10 Social House and Riviera Mexican Cantina, Redondo Beach.

Winter Night Magic

Guided night walk, stories, songs, Smores, snow and sledding, snow flurries, coffee and cocoa. 5 – 8 p.m. Ken Dyda Civic Center, 30940 Hawthorne Blvd., Ranch Palos Verdes. Free to attend. All ages welcome.

Redondo Beach Pier Holiday Party and Concert

Presented by Redondo Pier Association, a free community event of Christmas cheer with live performances, holiday activity book giveaway, a holiday selfie station, Holiday Carolers and more. Holiday Arts & Crafts followed by Holiday Gift Wrapping (while supplies last). Bring a new, unwrapped toy to donate for the toy drive and a chance to win prizes. 2 – 4 p.m. Fisherman’s Wharf, west end of the Redondo Pier.

Ugly Sweater Paddle Parade

Participants are invited to grab their ugliest sweater and join the standup paddleboard parade. Registration is available at redondoboatrentals.com; click “Book Now” to sign up. The $10 entry fee includes a T-shirt and commemorative holiday ornament for each participant, and awards will be given to winners. 3:30 – 5 p.m. Along the International Boardwalk, Basin 3, Redondo Beach King Harbor.

Redondo Union High School Band

Follow the high school band as they lead audience members from the Pier to the Community viewing area during the King Harbor Boat Parade. The band will be playing holiday favorites for all to enjoy. 4 p.m. King Harbor, Redondo Beach.

Poetry Workshop Tribute to Linda Neal

Join other poets for inspiration and collaboration. 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. Main Library 2nd floor Conference Room, 303 N. Pacific Coast Hwy., Redondo Beach.

Holiday Music for the Family

Live music for everyone with the Artisan Guitar Ensemble. Back by popular demand, to start your holiday spirit with guitar music from Max Mendoza, Andre Giraldo and Daniel Ramirez. Free to attend. All ages are welcome. 2 – 3 p.m. Redondo Beach Library 2nd floor meeting room, 303 N. Pacific Coast Hwy.

Divorce workshop, Peninsula Library

With speakers Kevin J. Kensik, a divorce attorney with over 25 years experience, as well as therapists and divorce financial professionals to help individuals through the difficult and confusing times of divorce. Peninsula Center Library Purcell room, 701 Silver Spur Road, Rolling Hills Estates. 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Call (310) 891-2300 to reserve your spot.

Blue Water Winter Pottery Sale

Annual Pottery Sale from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. as we showcase our local artists and their talents. Shop from a selection of handmade wares and support local artists this year for the holidays. Stop by our studio and choose from a selection of crafted items that will fit any budget and make a wonderful gift for even the hardest person on your list to shop for. 801 S. Pacific Ave., San Pedro. More information at bluewaterclay.com.

Snow Day, Wilson Park

A fun-filled snow day event at Wilson Park. Snow open play available between 3 – 7 p.m. (must be registered), Photos with Santa will also be available during the event at the Dee Hardison Sports Center during the same times. All activities will be on softball fields #3 and #4 grass areas. Live Reindeer. Register at TorranceCA.gov or call (310) 618-2930. 2200 Crenshaw Blvd.

SB Bridge Club

Improve your bridge skills, join us for a free lesson on Pre-empts (weak 2 bids). Get the benefit of our high level instructor Linda MacKenzie’s bridge experience. You will learn how to recognize and execute pre-empts successfully. All levels are welcome, learn while making new friends. 10:30 a.m. 2401 Narbonne Ave. #105, Lomita. For more information visit southbaybridgeclub.com or call (310) 325-7222.

Nature Club for Kids

Join the Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy at White Point Nature Education Center for a tree themed Nature Club. You will learn about trees found on the Palos Verdes Peninsula, make a fun holiday craft, and plant a tree in the nature preserve. Ages 3-10. 1600 W. Paseo Del Mar, San Pedro. Free to attend.

Yoga on the Redondo Pier

Presented by Redondo Pier Association, and Cancer Support Community of South Bay. All levels are welcome. Bring a yoga mat, towel and water. 10 – 11 a.m. Fisherman’s Wharf, west end of the pier, Redondo Beach. Free to attend. No RSVP required.

Bluerider WALKER, a free guided tour

This hour-long, free tour of “Soul Knights,” led by a professional team offers in-depth insights into the artists core themes and creative contexts behind each work. The permanent collection features exceptional works by 18 international artists, bridging Eastern and Western artistic cultures and showcasing the creative energy of global perspectives. 2:45 4 p.m. 1030 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Manhattan Beach.

Sunday, December 14

Christmas Music Spectacular

A free event for the whole family at St. Peter’s by the Sea. Collecting donations, detergent, and dryer sheets for Laundry Love. Bake sale to benefit those in need. 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. 6410 Palos Verdes Drive South, Rancho Palos Verdes. More information at stpeterspv.com.

Christmas Pageant

One joyful night, two chances to see it. The Neighborhood Church invites you to the 69th Annual Christmas Pageant. Live music, actors and animals. Two shows: 5:15 p.m. (Best for families with small kids.) and an evening performance at 7:15 p.m. 415 Paseo del Mar, Palos Verdes Estates. Free admission.

Grinch Day Drive-In Movie

Provided by the City of Rancho Palos Verdes and sponsors. Pre Movie activities from 3 – 5 p.m. gift wrapping, character meet and greet, Face painters, sledding and Movie: How the Grinch Stole Christmas starts at 5 p.m. Ken Dyda Civic Center, 30940 Hawthorne Blvd., Ranch Palos Verdes. Free admission. All ages welcome.

Chanukah aboard Battleship Iowa

Grand Menorah Lighting with sizzling Latkes, Donuts, hot chocolate, music and more. Special ceremony. No charge. Fun for the whole family. 5 p.m. Magic Show begins at 5:30 p.m. Pacific Battleship Center, 250 South Harbor Blvd., San Pedro. For questions call (310) 634-4516 or email rabbisp@gmail.com or visit chabadsb.org.

Storytime Tails

Tree Time with the Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy at White Point Nature Education Center for fun stories about the cool critters that live on the nature preserve with crafts and hands-on activities. Recommended for kids ages 3-6 and their caregivers. 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. 1600 W. Paseo Del Mar, San Pedro. Free to attend.

Chanukah Celebration

The Jewish Community Center Annual Community Chanukah Celebration featuring entertainment, activities, and the lighting of the menorah on Pier Plaza, Hermosa Beach. 3 – 5 p.m. For more information visit jccmb.com.

El Segundo Holiday Parade

The 61st Annual El Segundo Holiday Parade, themed “Candy Cane Lane on Main.” This holiday tradition brings together local schools, organizations, joyful marching bands, vintage cars, businesses, and creative floats for a dazzling display of festive cheer. The parade lineup begins at 11 a.m. on Imperial Avenue & Main Street and proceeds south to El Segundo Blvd. Don’t miss the excitement from 1 – 3 p.m.

Holiday Festival, Rancho Palos Verdes

St. John Fisher Catholic Church presents Christmas Holiday Festival. Sweets, Sounds, and Sparkling Lights. A delightful day of holiday festivities as we celebrate the Advent Season in anticipation of Christmas. Santa’s Cookie Workshop, Holiday Concert and Tree Lighting Ceremony. 12 – 6 p.m. 5448 Crest Road, Rancho Palos Verdes. For more information and Sunday Mass schedule visit sjf.org.

Monday, December 15

Young Cancer Survivorship Group – via Zoom

Cancer Support Community South Bay offers a free online networking group for young adults diagnosed with cancer before their early 40s. Facilitated by Nadine Shoukry, LMFT, the group provides a supportive space to connect, share experiences and learn from others who are newly diagnosed, in treatment or post-treatment. 6 – 7:30 p.m. To join, visit CSCSouthBay.org and click the “Getting Started” button to attend a welcome orientation. For more information, contact Norma Gonzalez at Norma@CSCSouthBay.org or (310) 376-3550.

Dementia Caregiver Support Group

Caring for a loved one with a dementia diagnosis can be overwhelming and stressful. Beach Cities Health District support groups offer a safe space to address the challenges that come with caring for someone, find support amongst peers who share similar experiences and openly express your feelings around being a caregiver. 2 – 3:30 p.m. Free to attend. 514 N. Prospect Ave., Redondo Beach. For more events visit bchd.org.

Tuesday, December 16

Giant Menorah Lighting

Celebrate Chanukah as we light giant menorahs across the South Bay with music, dancing, donuts, and hot latkes. Redondo Beach Civic Center, 415 Diamond Street. 5:30 p.m. Free to attend. All ages are welcome. For more Menorah Lightings visit jccmb.com.

Chabad of South Bay Chanukah

Help build a Giant Menorah made out of Legos. Amazing entertainment, sizzling Latkes, Decorate a donut, face painting, live music, hot chocolate and much more. Free for the whole family. 5 p.m. Indoors in front of Dick’s Sporting Goods at Del Amo Mall, parking and entrance between Macy’s & Burlington Coat Factory, 3525 W. Carson Street, Torrance. For more information visit chabadsb.org, call (310) 634-4516 or email rabbisp@gmail.com.

Wednesday, December 17

Holiday music, El Segundo Library

The El Segundo Public Library will feature sounds of the season in a free concert at 5:30 p.m. in the library’s Reading Lounge. The Silver Linings Trio, violinists Jennifer Walton and Walter Park, and cellist Oliver Walton, will bring holiday cheer to one and all. 111 West Mariposa Avenue.

Upcoming:

Breakfast with Santa, Terranea

Book now for Breakfast with Santa Sunday, December 21. Santa journeys from the North Pole for a magical breakfast and photo opportunities in the ballroom. Enjoy bakery stations, beverage and hot food stations, as well as an egg kitchen, kids buffet, festive crafts, and pictures with Santa. 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. 100 Terranea Way, Rancho Palos Verdes. Save your seat at terranea.com. For questions call (866) 547-3066.