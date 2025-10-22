Baywatch Halloween Community Calendar 10-23-25

Spotlight:

Friday, October 31

Trick or Treat, Riviera Village

The Riviera Village annual Halloween Trick or Treat Stroll has become a South Bay tradition, attracting thousands of children each year to enjoy Halloween in a safe, outdoor and fun atmosphere. Catalina Avenue will be closed to traffic from Avenue I to S. Elena Street. Shops hand out candy and treats outdoors. Have dinner in one of the many restaurants in the Village. It’s a great way to celebrate Halloween and enjoy all that Riviera Village has to offer. 3 – 8 p.m. rivieravillage.net/eventer/2025-halloween-trick-or-treat/.

Friday, October 24

Halloween on the Redondo Pier

A free community event presented by Redondo Pier Association. Family friendly. Prizes for best costumes, Halloween selfie station, sponsor giveaways, and Trick-or-Treat on The Pier and Boardwalk. 6 – 9 p.m. Fisherman’s Wharf.

Spooky Story Time Bonfire, El Segundo

Gather around the El Segundo Recreation Park Fire Circle for a spooky story. 5 p.m. It will be a night filled with stories, songs, s’mores, and spooky crafts. Free fun, designed for kids ages 0-5 and their families. 5 – 6 p.m. Recreation Park, 401 Sheldon Street.

Witch Craft, Crafted at the Port of LA

Through Sunday, October 26. Three enchanted days of Halloween fun and hands-on creativity. With a line-up of Halloween and autumn-themed workshops designed for makers of all ages. Admission and parking are free. Crafts and classes are individually priced. Craft workshops, creative fun for kids, adults and dogs. Halloween dog costume parade. 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Information and class schedule at craftedportla.com/calendar. 112 E. 22nd Street, San Pedro.

Saturday, October 25

Halloween Carnival, Manhattan Heights Park

Annual carnival with games, costume contest and parade. There will be a Teen Center Haunted House, cupcake walk, snow cones, refreshments, activities and much more. Perfect for ages 2 – 15. Carnival bracelets: $20 and available for purchase at manhattanbeach.gov. 1 – 5 p.m. 10600 Manhattan Beach Blvd. For more information or to volunteer for this event, contact David Ibarra at (310) 802-5419.

Pumpkins by the Sea, Seaside Lagoon

The City of Redondo Beach Senior & Family Services invites you and your family for a free fun-filled day of games, prizes, treats, costume parade and photobooth. Dress in costumes. Fun for the whole family. 12 – 3 p.m. Seaside Lagoon, 200 Portofino Way, Redondo Beach.

Halloween Frolic, El Segundo

El Segundo Recreation, Parks, and Library Department presents Halloween Frolic. Get ready for a day of tricks, treats and tons of fun. Bounce houses, arts & crafts, games, music, food and plenty of spooky fun for the whole family. 12 – 4 p.m. El Segundo City Hall, 350 Main Street. Costume contest begins at 12:20 p.m., Athletic Grace Dance Studio performance of “Thriller” at 2 p.m., Marionette show & craft at 2:30 p.m., Roving Magician along Main Street from 2:45 – 3:45 p.m. For more information call (310) 524-2700. Wristbands – $10 pre-sale/$15 day of event.

RB Historical Society Halloween Spooktacular

Come join in the fun as the Redondo Beach Historical Society (RBHS) hosts its second annual spooktacular Halloween event from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Morrell House, 298 Flagler Lane, Redondo Beach. The event is free and will include a costume contest for children up through14 years of age and plenty of Halloween treats. Costume contest age categories are: Infant to five years; six to 10 years; and 11 through 14 years of age. Judging will be held at 12:30 p.m. with prizes awarded in each category at 1 p.m. Home tours will also be available as part of the day’s activities. For more information, visit redondohistorical.org.

Halloween Dog Walk, San Pedro

Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy invites you to bring your furry friend decked out in their best costume for a fun and festive walk to show off your pup’s spooky (or silly) style. No sign-up necessary, just come ready for some tail-wagging fun. 1 p.m. White Point Nature Preserve, 1600 W. Paseo del Mar. For more information and a future event schedule visit PVPLC.org.

Halloween Festival, SCROC Torrance

ICAN California Abilities Network, a nonprofit serving adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities across the South Bay will be hosting an inclusive Halloween Festival. This festival is a free family-friendly event celebrating inclusion through games, live shows, crafts, and entertainment for individuals with disabilities and their families and caretakers. The event is expected to bring together more than a thousand guests, volunteers, and community partners. 12 – 4 p.m. 2300 Crenshaw Blvd, Torrance. More information at ICAN.org/halloween.

Downtown Fright Fest, Long Beach

The all-day, family-friendly festival with thrills, chills, and scares. Free spooky fun for all ages during the day starting at 2 p.m., with special 21+ thrills from 6 – 10 p.m. with ticket purchase. This massive Halloween event, brought to you by the Downtown Long Beach Alliance features live music, food, drink, goodies from local vendors, scare actors creeping up on you all day, and the kind of spooky-fun vibe that lets you know Halloween is just around the corner. Visit downtownlongbeach.org/event/downtowns-fright-fest-on-pine-promenade for tickets and more information.

Halloween Extravaganza, Manhattan Beach

Annual Halloween Haunted House with treats, games, movies, crafts, photobooth and fun. Come in costumes and get the chance to win a prize. 5 – 9 p.m. There will be a mellow hour from 5 – 6 p.m. for little ones and friends with special needs. Free for everyone. Manhattan Beach Community Church, 303 S. Peck Ave., Manhattan Beach.

Fall Festival, Immanuel Lutheran

Celebrate Fall and Halloween at the Immanuel Lutheran Church Fall Festival. Free admission and family friendly. Bounce houses, crafts, games, Trunk of Treats, prizes, popcorn, and lots of fun. 4 – 6 p.m. 706 Knob Hill Avenue, Redondo Beach. immanuelrb.com.

Scary Stories, San Pedro

Produced and directed by Melanie Jones with John Charles Meyer, Cathy Skubik, Bill Wolski and Tony Gatto reading works by David Lubar, Robert Scott, Jack Prelutsky and Saki, among others. 6:30 p.m. Angels Gate Cultural Center, 3601 S. Gaffey St., San Pedro. Performance outside in the amphitheater around the bonfire. Tickets: $5 general admission. Children 6 and under – free. Cash only, please. No reservations required. Picnics welcome. Bring your own chairs and dress warmly so you don’t get the shivers. Limited number of folding chairs available free on site.

Pugtacular Spooktacular

By Pug Nation Rescue of Los Angeles, a Halloween festival featuring adoptable dogs, costume contests, vendors, food and more. 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Torrance Park, 2001 Santa Fe Ave., Torrance. Tickets: discovertorrance.com/events/pugtacular-spooktacular-halloween-festival.

Sunday, October 26

Halloween Ball, The Depot Restaurant

Help support the incredible work of the Switzer Learning Center, a nonprofit dedicated to providing quality educational and therapeutic support for students with special needs. Live and silent auctions, costume contests, delicious food, cocktails and live entertainment. 4 – 8 p.m. The Depot, 1250 Cabrillo Ave., Torrance. Tickets at e.givesmart.com/events/IMZ/.

Halloween at the Torrance Antique Faire

Step into the shadows of time at the Antique Street Faire, where history and mystery collide. This month, we celebrate 27 years of transforming downtown into a vintage village of curiosities and haunted heirlooms. Wander eerie rows of antiques and collectibles. Appraisals are only $3 per item, and it’s free if you wear a costume. Let your furry familiars strut their stuff at the Howl-O-Ween Pet Costume Parade. Prizes await stand-out costumes, group themes, and crowd favorites. Friendly pets, leashed and ready to haunt, are welcome. DJ Ozzie will spin tunes to wake the dead. Admission and parking are free. For information, call 310-328-6107.

Wednesday, October 29

MB Police Dept Trunk or Treat

Collect candy as you walk from car to car. All police, fire, and City Department vehicles will have different themes. 5 – 8 p.m. Civic Center Upper Parking Lot, entrance is off 15th Street between Valley Drive and Highland Avenue. Tacos will be sold.

Thursday, October 30

Outdoor Cinema, Manhattan Village

Get ready for a night of music, mischief, and movie magic. Manhattan Village’s Outdoor Cinema featuring the 1991 classic The Addams Family, rated PG-13. Popcorn and heaters are provided. Dress up as your favorite Addams Family character for a chance to win a spooky prize. The door opens at 6 p.m. Photo opportunity with Wednesday and Morticia Addams at 6 p.m. Free popcorn starts popping at 6:30 p.m. sponsored by Rolling Hills Preparatory School. Costume contest with prizes at 6:45 p.m. and the movie begins at 7:15 p.m. Bring your low-back chairs and blankets. Manhattan Village, 3200 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Manhattan Beach.

Friday, October 31

Bewitching Blends, Hermosa Museum

This Halloween, stir up a little history and a little magic. Come by the Hermosa Beach Museum during open hours of 12 – 4 p.m. on Halloween to craft your own fragrant herb sachet to keep the spooks away (or just keep your dresser drawers smelling delightful). Fun for all ages, frightfully fragrant for the season. Come in costume and enjoy some spooky treats. Free admission. 710 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach.

Halloween, Lomita Park

Join the City of Lomita for games, treats, food, vendors and more. 5 – 8 p.m. Free and family friendly. Costume contests begin at 6 p.m. 24428 Eshelman Avenue, Lomita.

Silent Disco, Vista Hermosa Beach

A silent disco Halloween themed music festival with 5 stages and 10 DJ’s. 5 – 10 p.m. 11 Pier Avenue. Tickets available on Eventbrite.com.

Friday, November 8

A Spooky Night of Music, El Segundo

South Bay Music Association presents El Segundo Concert Band free concert, A Spooky Night of Music. You will hear Nightmare Before Christmas, Angels in the Architecture, Ghost Train, Night on Bald Mountain and more. 7 p.m. El Segundo Methodist Church, 540 Main Street, El Segundo.