BCHD seeks “Expressions of Interest” for campus site

by Garth Meyer

A new use for the north half of the Beach Cities Health District campus is the subject of a Request for Expressions of Interest, effective June 30.

The invitation features only the six-story former South Bay Hospital and its ground parking lot.

The BCHD board approved the effort in a June 25 study session. Submissions are due Aug. 7.

The project area is four and a half acres. While the previous “Healthy Living Campus” plan – for the full 11-acres – required a focus on elder residential care, the new call only needs to be health-related.

“This is a lot smaller and we hope to get lots of interest,” said Tom Bakaly, BCHD chief executive. “It’s far less cumbersome. It’s much more of a clear slate.”

The request calls for Floor-Area-Ratio of no larger than 1.25 – meaning the amount of square-footage that may be built per the equivalent in ground space. The campus’ current F.A.R. is under 1.0. Height is to be limited to 60 feet – that of the four-story main hospital building, not counting its tower.

Also, any new structures are to be near the center of the land. All of the above was called for by the public during the process of the original Healthy Living Campus plan, begun in 2017.

BCHD’s intention is to vacate its tenants from the 1960 hospital building by March 2027, though Bakaly said the district is flexible if a developer would like to upgrade the structure for continued use.

The BCHD said last year, that due to seismic concerns, it would tear down the hospital if its bond had passed in November.

“(A developer) would have to address the seismic needs,” Bakaly said.

The health district has tightened its budget in recent years due to falling revenues from the hospital building; from $2.5 million in 2020 to $1.5 million today, after loss of tenants.

“A land lease could contribute to the net revenue we were getting from the old building,” said Bakaly.

The south end of the campus will not be further developed.

“We’re not touching the 510 building or the parking structure,” Bakaly said. “Or the green hillside.”

How many submissions does he expect to get for this?

“I hope double digits or more. I hope we get a lot. I think we will,” Bakaly said. “It’s a much more open proposition.”

BCHD will conduct site tours for potential bidders July 8-10.

The Request for Expressions of Interest comes with fewer requirements than a full Request for Proposals.

“Basically, we want to hear concepts, commitments of interest and ideas,” said Bakaly, who was previously part of a Request for Expression of Interest as city manager of Park City, Utah, for a mechanics garage-turned whiskey distillery.

He estimates that the Redondo Beach proposals may be publicly discussed at the BCHD board’s September study session, a shortlist of 4-6 proposals.

“We’re hoping to have a partner selected by November,” he said.

All told, BCHD Communications Director Dan Smith noted that public feedback from the past eight years includes the following items, which are part of the requests for interest; to integrate the project with the surrounding community; focus on intergenerational needs and programming; include broad community benefits, create open space for community use, keep density and building heights low as possible, and to lessen impacts to surrounding neighborhoods.

“There will be many opportunities for public engagement during the process,” Bakaly said. “And we look forward to working together to address the former hospital building and shape the future of the Healthy Living Campus, and the overall well-being of the Beach Cities.”

A committee made up of BCHD staff, a technical consultant and a district property committee member will review the responses and recommend the shortlist. ER