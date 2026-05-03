BeachLife awards recognizes Samoan ‘Safety Ambassadors’

BeachLife Festival founders Allen Sanford and Rob Lisner wanted to “do things differently,” Jim Lindberg told guests at the fourth annual BeachLife Evening by the Sea charity fundraiser. `

But even with that caveat, the recipient of the evening’s signature Breakwall Award pushed the boundary of “differently.” The award has traditionally been presented to a community non-profit.

This year’s Breakwall Award was presented to Aumaga. The word means village police in Samonan. Aumaga provides security for BeachLife’s 30,000 attendees.

Former Redondo Beach Police Chief Keith Kaufman introduced the five Aumaga representatives who accepted the award, not as security guards, but as “safety ambassadors.”

“They’re big guys with big smiles,” said Kaufman, who is BeachLife’s security director.

He said he hired Aumaga because their attitude is aligned with BeachLife’s philosophy.

“Our family protecting your family,” is how one of the Aumaga’s described what they do.

Redondo Schools Superintendent Nikki Wesley told guests of a tense security issue at her high school that Aumaga helped defuse.

“We needed to check students’ backpacks because a gun had been found on campus. I called Chief Kaufman to ask his help. He sent Aumaga and they made the bag check almost fun for the students,” Wesley said.

Slightly Stupid, a surf inspired, Ocean Beach punk band was presented with the Charger Award.

In surfing, charger refers to a person not afraid to take chances. Slightly Stupid has expanded its punk sound to include reggae, blues, rap and metal influences.

During its performance Saturday evening at BeachLife, the band invited rapper Chali 2na on stage to perform with them.

The band is also known for performing fundraisers for natural disaster victims, and for the Ronald McDonald House.

Over the past four years, BeachLife Evening by the Sea has helped raise nearly $1 million for local charities, including $200,000 contributed by BeachLife.

Eleven non profits shared in the proceeds of last Wednesday’s Evening by the Sea, held at the California Surf Club.

The charities were Lanakila Outrigger Canoe Club, Surfrider, Heal the Bay, the Redondo Education Foundation, the South Bay Parkland Conservancy, South Bay Boardriders, the Jimmy Miller Memorial Foundation and the King Harbor Youth Foundation, and the Redondo Police and Fire Foundation. ER