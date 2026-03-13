Best of the Beach 2026: Chiropractor – Dr. Derek Levy

Chiropractor Derek Levy has three examination rooms in his Hermosa Beach office. Each is identically equipped with an examination table and a heating pad.

There are no traction tables, and no laser, ultra sound, or electro therapy machines.

“I’m a middle of the road guy. Most of the stuff patients tell me they see on YouTube is nonsense, though thank God, I don’t have polio because I was vaccinated as a kid,” he said.

Levy’s lobby is similarly spare of accessories.

“I’m not an up-sale doctor. If patients needs nutritional supplements I refer them to a nutritionist,” he said.

“Chiropractors work with three basic parts of the body – bones, nerves and muscles,” he explained.

“When a bone is out of place, it can pinch a nerve, causing pain. Then the muscles spasms as they work to hold the bones in place.”

“All a chiropractor does is put the bone back in place, so the body can heal.”

Dr. Levy compared a pinched nerve to a garden hose with a kink in it.

“If the hose gets pinched, the flowers wilt. If nerves gets pinched, patients experience numbness and pain.”

“When patients get better, doctors get the credit. But it’s mostly the body’s amazing healing powers that do the work,” he said.

After 45 years in practice in the South Bay, he’s concluded staying healthy doesn’t need to be complicated.

“It’s like the Mick Jagger song, ‘You gotta move.’ Sit still and your muscles and skelton gum up,” Dr. Levy said.

Dr. Derek V Levy, DC

950 Aviation Blvd. Suite K

Hermosa Beach

(310) 379-0503

drdereklevy.com