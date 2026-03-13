Best of the Beach 2026: Commercial Listing Agent – Aurelio Mattucci

Commercial Listing Agent

Aurelio Mattucci

When Aurelio Mattucci got the call that he’d won Best of the Beach for commercial listing agent, he was momentarily confused. “No,” he told the caller, “the election isn’t until June.” He is running for Torrance City Treasurer, and it was an easy mistake to make. Because Mattucci is a man who wears many hats.

He is a Torrance City Council member representing District 5, a former plumber, a onetime tuxedo manufacturer, a fluent speaker of Italian, English, and Spanish, a devoted husband, father, and home cook, the owner of three Sulcata tortoises named Lightning, Thunder, and Sky, a man who knows seemingly everyone and is known everywhere — including as a regular at his many favorite restaurants, and, for more than 20 years, one of the South Bay’s most trusted commercial real estate agents. In all of it, he’ll tell you, the job is essentially the same. You’re there to serve people, not yourself.

“I very often talk my way out of a deal,” he said. “I think it’s a bad deal for the client, so I tell them. And I just screwed myself out of a commission.” He paused. “But I think at the end of the day, it builds trust and longevity.”

The ethos goes back to his father, who in 1977 immigrated from Pescara, Italy, with his family in tow. Aurelio was six years old. He picked up English much quicker than his father, which led to his first experiences in real estate. By 16, Aurelio was already filling out contracts for him, learning the business from the ground up. “I always felt like every deal I do is a family deal,” he said. “You’ve got to treat it as if it’s your own investment, your own money.”

Before real estate, Mattucci worked as a plumber with his brother, then ran a tuxedo manufacturing company, then a men’s clothing store. The plumbing background, he acknowledged, isn’t a bad foundation for the job of Realtor or elected official. “You walk into any situation, it’s usually a problem,” he said. “You’ve got to find a solution for it.”

His specialty is the deals the big commercial firms don’t want — 5,000 square feet or less, first-time business owners, mom-and-pop operators trying to get a foothold. “I tend to attract those types of clients, which are the clients I love the most,” he said. “They’re our neighbors.” He’s watched some of his clients thrive in ways that still make him proud. One client, Adelphia Insurance, started by renting a desk inside Mattucci’s own office when he was 21. Now it’s a burgeoning company employing a good-sized staff. “Those are the success stories that are awesome to see,” he said.

“When somebody comes to me and says we need to invest the money my parents left me after they died,” Mattucci said, “I take that very seriously. Some people only get one shot at this. They can’t screw it up. These are investments that shape the rest of their lives.”

He said he’d rather lose a commission and gain a relationship. His bank account, he admitted, doesn’t always agree with him. But he’s been doing this for over 20 years, and the voters of the South Bay, apparently, have noticed.

Mattucci Real Estate

2501 W. 237th Street

Torrance

(310) 920-9233