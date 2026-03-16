Best of the Beach 2026: Day Spa – Burke Williams

Day Spa

Burke Williams

Burke Williams is recognized as California’s leading luxury day spa and the Torrance location is one of its finest. The spa spans 12,000 square feet and evokes the elegance of a chic Balinese hotel, with soothing earth tones, grasscloth, bamboo, dark wood, a warm fireplace, and the calming sound of falling water throughout. With 25 treatment rooms, the sanctuary offers expert care and resort-style amenities designed to restore balance and beauty.

Amenities include whirlpools, a steam room, dry sauna, cool misting room, outdoor relaxation patios, and a quiet phone-free lounge. Treatments range from signature massages and results-driven facials to hydrotherapy and the innovative Tranquility Massage featuring Nepalese singing bowls.

Burke Williams

2733 Pacific Coast Hwy

Torrance

(866) 239-6635

burkewilliams.com