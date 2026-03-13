Best of the Beach 2026: ET Surf — Skateboards, Snowboards

ET Surf opened in 1972, and it shows. The inventory has expanded to include hundreds of new surfboards and skatedecks, and almost as many snowboards. But the look and feel are the same as when owner Eddie Talbot got his start after managing legendary Greg Noll’s surfboard factory.

Over the decades, there have been modest advancements in equipment. Boards got shorter, and then longer, and then shorter again but with added volume. Soft top surfboards, though initially shunned by purists, gained acceptance when pro surfer Jamie Mitchell began riding (and breaking) them at Pipeline, in Hawaii.

Skateboards, after first influencing the way people surf, began taking its cue from surfing, with skateboard companies like Carver in El Segundo, designing trucks to generate speed by pumping, the way speed is generated surfing.

But the ET crew’s goal hasn’t changed. It’s still to help customers have the biggest smile in the line-up, and at the skate pump park.

E.T. Surf

904 Aviation Blvd.

Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

(310) 379-7660

etsurf.com