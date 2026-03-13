Best of the Beach 2026: Kids Day Camp – BeachSports

Beach Camp & Day Camp

BeachSports

BeachSports, winner of 2025’s “Best Kids Beach Camp” and 2024’s “Best Kids Day Camp” awards, came back this year to sweep both categories.

From ocean safety and surfing to skateboarding and playing volleyball, Beach Sports offers kids aged 4-13 a variety of day and summer camps in Redondo Beach, Hermosa Beach and Manhattan Beach.

“More than a camp, BeachSports programs are designed to nurture a love for the beach and ocean environment in our participants,” according to the El Segundo-based company’s website.

BeachSports’ summer “Ocean” camp was formerly known as its Junior Lifeguards camp, and its “Beach” camp lets children explore the shore and boogie board.

In other seasons, year-round enrollment in skateboarding is also offered.

The BeachSports Foundation supports the Friendship Foundation and the P.S. I Love You Foundation, which are both based in Redondo Beach and serve local youth in need.

Kids Day Camp & Kids Beach Camp

BeachSports

112 Arena Street

El Segundo

(310) 372-2202

beachsports.com