Best of the Beach 2026: Men’s Clothing – TravisMathew

Men’s Clothing

TravisMathew

As YouTube creators and accessible venues like TopGolf have helped bring more than 15 million new players to the game of golf over the last decade, Huntington Beach-based TravisMathew retailer has become the younger players’ dresser of choice.

But their partnerships tell the story of a brand thinking beyond the fairway. They’ve teamed up with Lakers guard Austin Reaves, and former NFL running back Reggie Bush, as well as Major League Baseball, and Peloton athletes to reach active lifestyle enthusiasts of every kind.

Men’s Clothing

TravisMatthew

21540 Hawthorne Blvd. SP #429B

Torrance

(424) 291-8959

travismathew.com