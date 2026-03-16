Best of the Beach 2026: Neighborhood Gym – Blue Print LA

Neighborhood Gym

Blue Print LA

Kyle Flynn, a former safety on the San Jose State football team, opened Blueprint L.A. 11 years ago in Torrance, committing further to a career that originally shared time with EMT training and real estate.

After college, Flynn first worked at a South Bay gym as a small-group trainer.

“When I came home from San Jose (in 2008) I’d go to the gym, and everyone was on their phones. No one was talking to each other,” he said.

Flynn’s Blueprint L.A., would look to change that.

“We always talk about the three Cs — culture, community, connection. We’re running a day club,” he said. “It’s a party atmosphere. There’s always good energy, good vibes. We just happen to get in a workout at the same time.”

“We’ve impacted 1,000 people annually, 10 years straight,” Flynn said of Blueprint L.A. Blueprint’s biggest day is Thanksgiving morning. He’s held “Burn the Bird Workout” each year since 2016.

His St. Patrick’s Day workout is its eighth year, complete with a bagpiper.

“Night Shift,” in May, is a Friday night workout with club lights and music. It benefits AxeALS, founded by Eric and Amanda Steves, of Redondo Beach. Eric is a former NFL football player and Los Angeles City firefighter who is fighting ALS .

Blueprint L.A. formed when Flynn, at age 25, started looking for a space to open his own gym. After two years, he finally saw a “For Lease” sign on a 3,000 square foot building across the street from Torrance Airport. The gym has since expanded to 12,000 square feet.

Mondays are squats, Wednesday is press and Fridays deadlift. Tuesdays and Thursdays are for conditioning and weekends are a hybrid.

Flynn graduated from South Torrance High School in 2005 and went to Harbor College before transferring to San Jose State, where he started at safety on the football team.

“We’re looking for location number 2 at the moment,” Flynn said.

“Fitness is almost secondary to what we provide. It’s the energy that people get when they come in.”

Neighborhood Gym

Blue Print LA

23895 Madison Street

Torrance

(310) 953-1680

theblueprintla.com