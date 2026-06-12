Queen of the South Bay: more camaraderie than competition

Photos by Steve Gaffney (SteveGaffney.com)

by Kira Ivarsdottir

Nearly 200 surfers participated in the third annual Queen of the South Bay, held Saturday, May 30 at 42nd Street in El Porto.

But the emphasis wasn’t on competition.

“Queen of the South Bay was created to encourage women to feel included in a male dominated sport. If women want to try competitive surfing, they have the South Bay Boardriders contests,” said Lenie Ramos, co-director with Stephanie Rudy of Queen of the South Bay.

Divisions ranged from assisted groms (9 and under), and novices (all ages) to Golden Girls (55-plus), and Moms vs Daughters.

Sabina Erickson, a South Bay surf coach and founder of Ocean and Her Surf, encouraged her surfers to participate in the contest

“I told the girls they have to experience contests. It’s such a great experience surfing with only women in the water,” Erickson said.

“I really feel these kinds of events get more women in the water on a daily basis,” she said.

Bailey Robb was among the Ocean and Her Surf competitors.

“I came to the contest last year, just to watch friends because I had just started surfing. Here I am a year later,” Robb said.

Robb finished second in the Shredding Betties longboard division (ages 26 to 40)

Though labeled a contest, Robb didn’t see it that way.

“It’s having the space to get some waves that maybe you otherwise wouldn’t go for, because there’s not a bunch of other people out there, and you have all your gals cheering for you,” Robb said.

Holli Honnette, another member of Ocean and Her Surf, was competing for her second time.

“I watched two years ago, and I had major FOMO, because the vibes looked so good,” Honnette explained.

“I wanted to make sure I got three solid waves in each of my heats, and that I surfed my best. I had a ton of fun with my friends,” Honnette said. She competed in both the Shredding Betties longboard and shortboard 26 to 40 divisions.

Erickson said her goal for her surfers had little to do with scores and more to do with encouraging women to surf.

“We should have fun, support each other, and know women belong in the lineup,” Erickson said.

For more about South Bay Boardriders visit SouthBayBoardRiders.com. ER