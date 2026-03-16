Log In
Subscribe Now
Log In
Subscribe Now
Facebook-f Instagram Twitter Youtube
Log In
Subscribe Now
Facebook Instagram X-twitter Youtube

Local Advertisement

Best of the Beach 2026: Personal Trainer – Danielle Spangler

Personal trainer Danielle Spanger founded a boutique training based on a gap she recognized in fitness studies. Photo courtesy of Coremom fitness

Personal Trainer

Danielle Spangler

Danielle Spangler noticed a gap in her kinesiology studies at the University of North Texas.

“Fitness studies were mostly focused on the male body. That’s where most of the research is,” she said. When she noticed there was virtually no prenatal fitness coursework, she did her own research and in 2019, she opened Beach Life Fitness Boutique in Redondo Beach.

Her Beach Mom Fitness program is the heart of it all. “There is a lack of pre and postnatal fitness programming that is scientifically backed,” she said. “Most places just dumb down the exercise instead of helping women progress.” 

Babies are welcome in class, tears and diaper changes included.

Beach Life Fitness Boutique has expanded to three locations and 20 female instructors offering programs that include jazzercise, sound bath sessions, and dance classes.

The studio’s mantra is “fitness that feels good.” That means every body, at every stage of life.

“It’s been a labour of love,” she says. “No pun intended.”  

Personal Trainer

Danielle Spangler

Coremom Fitness

(310) 779-8641

daniellespangler.com

danielle@coremomfitness.com

Reels at the Beach

Learn More

Post your reels at Easy Reader
Email EasyReaderNews.com.

Share it :
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

*Include name, city and email in comment.

Recent Content

Get the top local stories delivered straight to your inbox FREE. Subscribe to Easy Reader newsletter today.

Reels at the Beach

Learn More

Post your reels at Easy Reader
Email EasyReaderNews.com.

Local Advertisement

Reels at the Beach

Learn More

Post your reels at Easy Reader
Email EasyReaderNews.com.

Local Advertisement

Local Advertisement

Sections

Useful Links

Company

Easy Reader News & Peninsula Magazine is your trusted source for hyperlocal news, events, and stories from the South Bay and Palos Verdes Peninsula. Proudly serving our community since 1970.
Copyright © 2026 Easy Reader News & Peninsula Magizine, All rights reserved. Managed by ALCO USA Inc.
Facebook-f Instagram Twitter Youtube