Best of the Beach 2026: Private Preschool – La Primera Preschool

Private Preschool

La Primera Preschool

Children from 18 months to 6 years discover the world at their own pace at La Primera, a preschool serving the South Bay since 1963.

The preschool’s play-based learning fosters children’s intellectual and physical growth through art, science, crafts, woodworking, cooking and gardening.

The preschool has 26 teachers for its 10 classrooms and 150 students.

“All the teachers are passionate about their work. It’s a nurturing, loving environment,” said Director Shannon Kolb, who has been with La Primera for 33 years.

La Primera also offers a phonetic-based reading program for four year olds entering kindergarten.

“We do have an amazing reading program and a lot of our children do come out reading at the end of the school year,” Kolb said.

Pupils can also learn from the preschool’s roosters, hens, stick bugs, shrimp and a pet corn snake named Alex — as well as experience silkworm hatchings and butterfly releases.

Family-oriented events include a Mother’s Day Tea Party, Breakfast with Dad and the annual Family Fun Day. — Nikki Yunker

La Primera Preschool

22902 Ocean Ave

Torrance

(310) 373-2229

laprimerapreschool.com