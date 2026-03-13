Best of the Beach 2026: Women’s Clothing – Bohemian Coco

Women’s clothing

Bohemian Coco

Bohemian Coco holds the distinction of being the first Latina-owned boutique in Old Torrance, bringing a fresh, California-rooted energy to one of the South Bay’s most charming districts.

The boutique immerses shoppers in the bohemian spirit through a curated collection of women’s fashion, jewelry, accessories, and plus sizes, all reflecting a laid-back coastal sensibility. The boutique blends seamlessly into the neighborhood’s historic setting, offering personalized service and a welcoming atmosphere.

Part of what makes Bohemian Coco special is what it represents for the community, a locally rooted, independent business with a distinct point of view.

Bohemian Coco

1441 Marcelina Ave.

Torrance

(424) 241-2236

bohemiancoco.com