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Best of the Beach 2026: Women’s Clothing – Bohemian Coco

Voted the best women's clothing store, Bohemian Coco. Photo courtesy of Bohemian Coco

Women’s clothing 

Bohemian Coco

Bohemian Coco holds the distinction of being the first Latina-owned boutique in Old Torrance, bringing a fresh, California-rooted energy to one of the South Bay’s most charming districts.

The boutique immerses shoppers in the bohemian spirit through a curated collection of women’s fashion, jewelry, accessories, and plus sizes, all reflecting a laid-back coastal sensibility. The boutique blends seamlessly into the neighborhood’s historic setting, offering personalized service and a welcoming atmosphere.

Part of what makes Bohemian Coco special is what it represents for the community,  a locally rooted, independent business with a distinct point of view. 

Bohemian Coco

1441 Marcelina Ave.

Torrance

(424) 241-2236

bohemiancoco.com

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