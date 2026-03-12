Best of the Beach 2026: Grocery Store – Trader Joe’s

Grocery store

Trader Joe’s

Trader Joe’s has made grocery runs less a chore and more a ritual with internationally-inspired products, approachable prices, and employees who actually seem happy to be there.

A measure of its customer devotion is the Trader Joe mini tote bag, introduced in 2024. Releases of new embroidered designs with limited drops that sell out almost immediately and trigger online sale frenzies.

Meanwhile, a wave of viral recipes using only Trader Joe’s ingredients has turned everyday shoppers into creative home cooks, proving the store’s cult following extends well beyond the checkout line.

