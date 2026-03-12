Log In
Best of the Beach 2026: Kids Camps – AdventurePlex

Kids play roles from farm to table at AdventurePlex's popular Toddler Town. Photo courtesy of AdventurePlex

Kids camps

Adventureplex 

The first things kids see when they arrive at AdverturePlex are two 35-foot-tall rock climbing walls and a 20-foot-high ropes course. Inside, the find, a colorful, five-level play structure 

“If I was a little kid and I walked in and saw that [the five-level play structure] I would have been really excited,” Dan Smith, director of communications for the Beach Cities Health District, said.

The 16,000-square-foot recreational center also includes basketball and volleyball courts, a studio for ballet and martial arts classes, a reading corner filled with books, the popular “Toddler Town,” a farm-to-table themed play space, and a multipurpose room for birthday parties.

“Adventureplex is where children and families play their way to good health,” Emory Chen, director of Well-Being Services for the BCHD, said. 

Regular events include drop-in play, storytime readings on Mondays and Thursdays, and Inflatable Fridays, when three bounce houses overtake the sports court.

During the summer and on holidays, Adventureplex hosts camps. Last year, 9,819 campers joined the fun from mid June to late August.

Safety is emphasized, with certified staff training and certified facility inspections.

“We want to encourage our participants to challenge themselves. So we have to make sure everything they do is safe,” Chen said.

Parents and caregivers are welcome to accompany their children in play at the facility.

“The idea is that the health of our young ones is highly influenced by the health of our adults, so we are invested in the wellness of our adults as well,” Chen said.  

Residents of Redondo Beach, Hermosa Beach and Manhattan Beach receive Adventureplex discounts on membership and admission. – Nikki Yunker

AdventurePlex

1701 Marine Ave.

Manhattan Beach

(310) 546-7708

BCHD.org

