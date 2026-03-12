Best of the Beach 2026: Senior Living Center – Sunrise Senior Center

Senior Living Center

Sunrise Senior Center

Sunrise of Hermosa Beach offers an exceptional senior living experience just blocks from the ocean in Hermosa Beach.

Visitors consistently praise the warmth of the staff, the quality of the food, and the feeling of walking into somewhere that genuinely feels like home.

Assisted living, memory care, and short-term stays are offered with customized plans designed to support each resident’s needs. Sunrise has offered a holistic approach rooted in the latest research and theories of aging, for more than 35 years.

Residents have access to yoga, arts and crafts, live-well health programs, a library, game room, swimming pool, social outings, and wellness programming all steps from the ocean breeze.

Sunrise Senior Living

1837 Pacific Coast Hwy.

Hermosa Beach

(310) 582-0153

sunriseseniorliving.com