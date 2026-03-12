Log In
Subscribe Now
Log In
Subscribe Now
Facebook-f Instagram Twitter Youtube
Log In
Subscribe Now
Facebook Instagram X-twitter Youtube

Local Advertisement

Best of the Beach 2026: Senior Living Center – Sunrise Senior Center

Residents and staff enjoy a warm, friendly bond at Sunrise Senior Center. Photo by Laura Garber

Senior Living Center

Sunrise Senior Center 

Sunrise of Hermosa Beach offers an exceptional senior living experience just blocks from the ocean in Hermosa Beach. 

Visitors consistently praise the warmth of the staff, the quality of the food, and the feeling of walking into somewhere that genuinely feels like home.

Assisted living, memory care, and short-term stays are offered with customized plans designed to support each resident’s needs. Sunrise has offered a holistic approach rooted in the latest research and theories of aging, for more than 35 years.

Residents have access to yoga, arts and crafts, live-well health programs, a library, game room, swimming pool, social outings, and wellness programming all steps from the ocean breeze.

Sunrise Senior Living

1837 Pacific Coast Hwy.

Hermosa Beach

(310) 582-0153

sunriseseniorliving.com

Reels at the Beach

Learn More

Post your reels at Easy Reader
Email EasyReaderNews.com.

Share it :
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

*Include name, city and email in comment.

Recent Content

Get the top local stories delivered straight to your inbox FREE. Subscribe to Easy Reader newsletter today.

Reels at the Beach

Learn More

Post your reels at Easy Reader
Email EasyReaderNews.com.

Local Advertisement

Reels at the Beach

Learn More

Post your reels at Easy Reader
Email EasyReaderNews.com.

Local Advertisement

Local Advertisement

Sections

Useful Links

Company

Easy Reader News & Peninsula Magazine is your trusted source for hyperlocal news, events, and stories from the South Bay and Palos Verdes Peninsula. Proudly serving our community since 1970.
Copyright © 2026 Easy Reader News & Peninsula Magizine, All rights reserved. Managed by ALCO USA Inc.
Facebook-f Instagram Twitter Youtube