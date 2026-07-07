Log In
Subscribe Now
Log In
Subscribe Now
Facebook-f Instagram Twitter Youtube
Log In
Subscribe Now
Facebook Instagram X-twitter Youtube

Local Advertisement

Bomb scare prompts evacuation of Hermosa Beach Strand, north of the pier

Hastily evacuated Beach House guests were directed to safety at Noble Park, on 14th Street and The Strand. Photo by Kevin Cody

by Kevin Cody

A bomb threat led Hermosa Beach Police to evacuate businesses along The Strand at about 8:30 Tuesday morning, from the Hermosa pier north to Noble Park, at 14th Street.

Gardena police with bomb sniffing K9s concluded a search of the businesses, and beach in front of the businesses just before 10 a.m. No evidence of a bomb was found, and Hermosa police reopened the area.

A Beach House guest and staff wait in Noble Park after their hotel was evacuated. Photo by Kevin Cody

Among the evacuees were guests and employees at the 99-room Beach House. Hundreds of volleyball players participating in the Beach Volleyball Club of America Championships were required to suspend play on the courts between the Pier and 14th Street and to leave the beach. ER

Gardena Police Officers Joel Rodriquez and Danny Guzzo with K9 Ghost, who is trained to sniff out bombs. After a nearly two hour search, no evidence of a bomb was found. Photos by Kevin Cody

Reels at the Beach

Learn More

Post your reels at Easy Reader
Email EasyReaderNews.com.

Share it :
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest

*Include name, city and email in comment.

Recent Content

Get the top local stories delivered straight to your inbox FREE. Subscribe to Easy Reader newsletter today.

Reels at the Beach

Learn More

Post your reels at Easy Reader
Email EasyReaderNews.com.

Local Advertisement

Reels at the Beach

Learn More

Post your reels at Easy Reader
Email EasyReaderNews.com.

Local Advertisement

Local Advertisement

Sections

Useful Links

Company

Easy Reader News & Peninsula Magazine is your trusted source for hyperlocal news, events, and stories from the South Bay and Palos Verdes Peninsula. Proudly serving our community since 1970.
Copyright © 2026 Easy Reader News & Peninsula Magizine, All rights reserved. Managed by ALCO USA Inc.
Facebook-f Instagram Twitter Youtube

Create a free account, or log in.

Gain access to read this article, plus limited free content.

Yes! I would like to receive new content and updates.