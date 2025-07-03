Bond construction begins for Redondo school district

by Garth Meyer

By June 12, the day after the last day of school, materials were dropped off and summer construction was underway in Redondo Unified School District.

Led by full security upgrades at Parras Middle School and Lincoln Elementary, the projects are paid for by bond money approved by voters in March.

Roofing and fencing projects have begun at a list of sites, and for Parras and Lincoln the security work moves in earnest toward a goal to be complete by mid-August. Buildings are being converted from keys-for-entry to badges which grant a specific person to be able to open a certain door. The system is centrally-controlled. A pilot program, it requires maintenance for the largely hardwired unit at each school.

“It gives you the ability to react more quickly to a dangerous situation,” said Dan Elder, school board president. “(And) we want to make sure it does, in fact, solve a problem, without introducing more problems than it solves.”

Currently, doors in district schools lock in a 1-2-3 format – always locked but with an ajar option – to allow them to be locked from the inside.

“That’s been our low-tech solution,” Elder said.

The new system, from N.W.N. Carousel (Rancho Cordova, Calif.) comes with a seven-year warranty.

RBUSD boardmembers last year toured a Cysco facility in San Jose to see its camera system, the same type being put in at Parras and Lincoln. Later in July, boardmembers Elder and Byung Cho will tour a building of a potential vendor for larger security projects to come at the high school or perhaps district-wide management of a system – the ability to lock down the whole district at once, for example.

“Door access, buzz-in systems and software integration that ties it all together,” Elder said.

Other security features going in at Lincoln and Parras are enhanced safety phones and digital clocks with built-in emergency communications capability.

The district’s $278 million bond measure passed with 66% support.

Also, security fencing work is happening at nearly all Redondo Unified school sites, to finish by December. This includes higher fencelines, and no-climb materials to replace older barriers.

Much of the roofing work will be done before the 2025-26 school year.

The following is a Q&A with Susana Garcia, RBUSD chief technology officer.

Q: Is the door locks system subject to “computer problems” that may cause the system to go down at times? What kind of maintenance does it require?

A: Yes, the new door-lock system is designed to be centrally controlled and primarily hardwired, which enhances both reliability and security. While any system that interfaces with technology can be subject to occasional disruptions, this setup includes robust fail-safes and local overrides to ensure that access is never compromised due to a network or computer issue. Regular maintenance includes firmware updates, battery checks for backup power, and periodic testing of access points—nothing too intrusive, but essential for keeping the system running smoothly.

Q: How long has the 1-2-3 lock system been in place? How would you compare and contrast that with the new badge system?

A: The 1-2-3 lock system has served us well for several years, offering a basic level of door access. However, the new badge-based system represents a significant leap forward. It’s more secure, more flexible, and far easier to manage at scale. Unlike the older system, which required manual re-keying or code changes, the new system allows us to instantly update access permissions remotely—ideal for a dynamic school environment.

Q: So the first two sites for the new system are Lincoln and Parras, then what might be next? Would the high school, for example, and other district sites have all the same system in the end?

A: Lincoln and Parras are our pilot sites, and they’re helping us fine-tune the rollout. After that, we’re looking at expanding to Redondo Union High School and other school sites. The goal is to unify all sites under one secure, scalable system, so yes, eventually every campus will be on the same platform.

Q: What is the basic difference with the new setup, say, with a teacher showing up in the morning for school?

A: For staff, the daily experience will feel seamless. A teacher arrives, taps their badge at the main entrance, and the door unlocks. They do the same at their classroom door—no keys, no codes, just secure, touchless access. It’s a bit like a hotel, but with district-level security protocols behind the scenes.

Q: What else does the new work entail? Cameras? More?

A: Beyond locks, this upgrade includes integrated cameras at key entry points and other vulnerable areas, improved intercom systems, and updated student devices that will deliver a higher performance. ER