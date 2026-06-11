Budget talks: Redondo Beach city council chooses priority projects

by Garth Meyer

The Redondo Beach city council continued its fiscal 2026-27 budget hearings June 9, each representative naming their priority projects.

The full capital improvements list is under a 100 projects for the first time in recent years, as Public Works catches up on a backlog.

Jesse Reyes, capital projects program manager, summarized the department’s accomplishments in the past 12 months, totaling 108 projects, led by 41 street improvements, 19 public facilities improvements and 16 at the waterfront.

Reyes recommended 89 projects for next year’s budget, with a focus on ongoing items, mainly large facility work, such as preliminary designs for the new police headquarters and two fire stations, Seaside Lagoon infrastructure and pickleball courts at Aviation Park.

Mayor Jim Light noted that, in his three years in the job, “projects have been accelerated substantially.”

He named his priority project as the Wilderness Park Master Plan.

Councilman Zein Obagi, Jr., also praised City Manager Mike Witzansky and the Public Works department for “hyperproductivity.”

Obagi, Jr. named his top project as Aviation Park pickleball, as did Councilman Scott Behrendt.

Witzansky designated his as Seaside Lagoon infrastructure improvements.

“We’ve got to get it done,” he said.

Councilman Brad Waller chose the multimodal study of Riviera Village. This refers to a reimagining of the streetscape; whether to widen sidewalks (to include dining decks) and add bike lanes.

Councilman Chadwick Castle picked Seaside Lagoon.

“An improved amenity to draw better crowds… for different types of events,” he said.

Councilmember Paige Kaluderovic named her priority as Dominguez Park; stabilization of the landfill.

Reyes counted 10 new recommended capital improvement projects for 2026-27, mainly “bread and butter” residential street rehabilitation work.

The new proposed capital improvements budget adds up to $199 million, including carryovers; much of that from the police and fire stations’ preparation work.

The likely eight-pickleball courts at Aviation Park, Reyes said, have a goal of construction in late 2027.

The council holds its next budget hearing June 16. Redondo Beach needs to pass a new budget by July 1.

It did so last year by tapping $3.5 million in reserves.

“It’s a tight budget situation,” Councilman Behrendt summarized Tuesday, about this year. “We’re kind of in a bit of a situation, but if we do this right we have the potential to be okay.”

The hearing continued with Councilmen Obagi, Jr. and Behrendt laying out the parameters of a draft overall budget motion. ER