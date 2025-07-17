Chevron Manhattan Beach Grand Prix 2025 a community affair for pros and kids

Videos by Ion/Dave Behar

by Eve Celia Rosenblum

Ventura native Kendall Ryan rode in the Chevron Manhattan Beach Grand Prix for the first time when she was 10 years old. Last year, after a few pro cycling tours in Europe and one Olympics she returned to the Manhattan Beach Grand Prix and placed first in the Women’s Pro State Championship race..

This past Sunday, July 13 she returned to Manhattan again and again placed first in the State Championship race.

Ryan was one of many returning competitors for the Manhattan Grand Prix, a qualifier for the California pro circuit. This year’s competitors hailed from everywhere, from New Zealand to Cuba. Rahsaan Bahati, a three time Grand Prix winner, took a redeye from Indiana to make it for the big day.

“Nobody wants to miss this,” said Matt Gorski, a Manhattan Beach Grand Prix director and president of the South Bay Wheelman. Gorski brought 30 vintage bikes to display, and his son Kyle. “It’s just good for the community,” he said.

Among the attendees this year was Ted Ernst, 93, whom the crowd swarmed for autographs. Ernst founded the race in 1962, making it the longest running race west of the Mississippi..

When Ernst was a child, his father, Ted Ernst Sr., biked from Corsicana, Texas to Los Angeles, hoping to start a bike shop. When plans went awry, Ernst Sr. cycled back home.

Thirty years later, the younger Ernst took over Manhattan Cycles on Sepulveda Boulevard. His dad also returned to Manhattan Beach and opened a bike shop down the street from his son’s. The younger Ernst helped found the South Bay Wheelmen, and then the Manhattan Beach Grand Prix.

Though Ernst is still revered locally, biking culture is not what it once was. An aging population has meant fewer cyclists, and fewer competitors, Gorski said.

“Younger kids aren’t getting into racing because there’s a million other things they can do,” Gorski said.

This year, following complaints from residents, the race course was altered for the first time in 60 years. The change was intended to ease traffic for the neighbors.

In the day’s major upset, Alex Akins, 23, won the Men’s Pro 1+2 even division. Akins is fresh off two victories in Northern California. But neither of those races were as important as this one, he said.

“I didn’t think I would win that sprint,” Akins said.

The Monterey racer clinched first easily, however. Throughout the 90 minute race, Akins was surrounded by Miami Blazers, who formed a breakaway group and held the lead

“It wasn’t even close,” his girlfriend, Lora Water, said.

Eddy Huntsman, 23, was also part of the breakaway in the men’s race. This was his fifth year competing in the Manhattan Beach Grand Prix. After this, it’s off to Spain and Belgium. Women’s victor Ryan is also on her way to Europe for the summer. She hopes to return to compete in the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028

Ryan plans to return for the Manhattan Grand Prix, as well. “What makes it special is the high caliber of racers who show up,” she said. “Coming out here is always awesome.”

Volunteer Matt Gorski says he’ll also keep returning. “We just love riding bikes, you know?” ER