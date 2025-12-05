City announces Napolitano as full-time City Manager pending City Council approval

by Laura Garber

Former Manhattan Beach Councilmember Steve Napolitano has been selected as City Manager of Hermosa Beach, according to a press release issued by the City of Hermosa Beach on Thursday, December 4.

His salary, not including benefits, will be $270,000, according to the press release.

Former City Manager Suja Lowenthal’s base salary in 2025 was $281,376. She also received a $19,000 performance bonus, according to city records.

Napolitano is slated to begin his role as City Manager on Dec. 10, pending approval of his contract at the Dec. 9 City Council meeting.

Napolitano became the interim city manager in late May, following a 3-2 City Council vote. Lowenthal, who had stepped down as City Manager on May 8, 2025, after nearly seven years.

Councilmembers Michael Detoy and Raymond Jackson said they voted against his appointment as interim city manager because they disapproved of the appointment process.

According to the December 4 press release, a nationwide search by executive recruiting firm Peckham and McKenney considered 56 candidates for the position. Council voted to retain the recruiting firm for $30,000 during a July council meeting.

Napolitano will oversee 150 full-time City employees and a $55.5 million annual budget.

Napolitano, 59, is an attorney with over 30 years in civic government, including five terms on the Manhattan Beach City Council and 12 years as Senior Deputy to former Los Angeles County Supervisor Don Knabe. He was the youngest person ever elected to the Manhattan Beach City Council, at age 26, in 1992.

“I’m grateful for Council’s continued trust, and for the honor and privilege of serving the great city of Hermosa Beach,” said Napolitano in the press release. “Growing up in Manhattan Beach, Hermosa has always been a second home to me, and I’m well acquainted with its people and its culture. Serving as Interim City Manager over the past six months has given me an even greater appreciation of what makes Hermosa Beach special. I’m thankful for the progress our team has made, and I look forward to keeping that momentum going with Council, our community and City staff.” ER