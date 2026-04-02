“State of the City” 2026: Redondo Beach experiencing “renaissance” says mayor

by Garth Meyer

Redondo Beach Mayor Jim Light gave his third “State of the City” address March 24 at Sonesta Hotel, first presenting his remarks in segments of “Headwinds” and “Tailwinds.” He started with “headwinds” – forces against the city.

He noted that “We make money on commercial (real estate); we lose money on housing,” and told of the potential for Los Angeles Air Force base to close.

“We have this fear that the current administration, through retribution, might want to move it,” Light said.

He noted that the Avenue A ramp to the beach – the responsibility of Los Angeles County Beaches and Harbors – should be rebuilt in 2027-28, in a new ADA-compliant zig-zag design.

For tailwinds, the mayor described a dedicated city council, with no fundamental “logjam” of disagreement; and how BeachLife Festival had “put the city on the map.”

“It used to be we’d be out searching for people to do things with us; now they’re coming to us,” he said.

“Redondo Beach is truly going through a renaissance that I’ve not seen in my 30 years here.”

He gave a report on the police department, counting 68,000 calls last year; 2,913 overall arrests, 625 traffic collisions responded to, 370 DUIs written, and 5,665 total citations – including 65 for e-bikes and 14 impounds, and 102 truck route tickets.

In city crime statistics, Light told of 2,610 incidents of property crime last year, 1,989 crimes against society and 373 crimes against people.

For the Redondo Beach Fire Department, the mayor compiled 82 structure fires, 363 water rescues, 5,500 EMS-related calls and nearly 2,000 residential and school fire inspections.

Also for RBFD, proposals were due the next day, the mayor said, from contractors looking to be chosen to build a new Fire Station No. 2, paid for by the 2024 Measure FP bond.

A temporary location for Station Two has been designated at the corner of Inglewood Avenue and Grant Avenue.

For economic development, Light cited Artesia Boulevard’s new reduced parking requirements, a change to allow for rooftop development, and the city council approving a public-funded Artesia art strategy.

The mayor also cited a contract with the consultants AREAS, spurred by City Councilman Scott Behrendt, to identify and help find/attract ideal businesses to the Artesia corridor.

Light announced two new technology companies coming to town, in the building on Manhattan Beach Blvd. where Impulse Space is located, which is “doubling in size.” He was not at liberty to say the names of the arriving companies.

In addition, talks are underway with Nike for a women’s half-marathon at night in October, which encompasses Hermosa Beach as well.

Regarding work at city hall, the mayor praised turnaround times for building permit applications now at an average of 10 ½ days, for large projects, down from a previous two to three months. It’s six days for smaller projects.

At the Pier, the city is in discussions with a prospective tenant for the former Fun Factory space. Light added that, in the process of seeking these applicants, the city received an unsolicited proposal for a market hall to potentially be built near R10 restaurant.

Looking to next year, the mayor expects fiscal sustainability to be an issue, mentioned ongoing infrastructure work, Measure FP progress on the preparation for new fire and police stations, and for the city to take advantage of the big L.A. sports events coming. The World Cup, Super Bowl and Olympics.

“We want to get the best events we can without the city losing money,” Light said, referring to fan and training events. “And hopefully making some money.”

Among smaller items, the mayor noted the “Gatewave,” art installation is to go in at the border of Hermosa Beach on Harbor Drive by this fall. The George Freeth Open Water Water Polo event is in negotiations to be a summerlong series this year.

Concluding, Light presented his “Person of the Year” award to an organization, South Bay Parkland Conservancy – which he was once a longtime member – for its work running 307 events last year, including a series of which replanted around the newly restored Lower Pond at Wilderness Park.

Light is the 31st mayor of Redondo Beach.

CHAMBER OF COMMERCE REPORT:

The Redondo Beach Chamber of Commerce again put on the “State of the City” event, giving a report themselves, that nearly 6,000 runners/walkers took part in the annual Super Bowl Sunday 10k/5k, “the most since the pandemic,” said Don Ford, chair of the Chamber’s board of directors, noting that they aim to bring the number back up toward 8,000.

He also announced new events for the Chamber to come; “Fifty Shades of Pink, Women’s Brunch: Empower, Connect, Inspire” May 21 at California Surf Club and a Top Golf tournament June 18, along with six workshops/webinars per year. ER