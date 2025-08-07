CITY COUNCIL: Amy Howorth hands the pink mayoral gavel to David Lesser

by Mark McDermott

The transfer of power in Manhattan Beach Tuesday night was not only peaceful, but pink. Amy Howorth rotated out of her third term as mayor and handed over her pink gavel to incoming Mayor David Lesser.

The two veteran council members returned to council together in 2022, after both serving two terms from 2011 to 2019. They also returned together with the stated intention of bringing more civility into a local public discourse that, in the wake of the pandemic, had grown increasingly rancorous.

Lesser praised Howorth for the spirit with which she presided over council proceedings as mayor.

“Mayor Howarth, you have made our council sessions joyful even when the subject matter was not always easy,” Lesser said. “You invited the public to participate. You had serious conversations with all of us, and you reminded us of what our community is all about…I’m grateful to serve with you and have you as a friend.”

The council chambers were awash in pink, Howorth’s signature color. Councilperson Joe Franklin, who wore a pink shirt and tie, said he felt fortunate to have served alongside experienced council members since his election in 2020.

“It really does help to literally be at your side when we are going through things — you, David, and [former councilmembers] Steve Napolitano and Richard Montgomery,” Franklin said. “All experienced, through not just the procedures here, but all sorts of things that can happen in a city, and in life. So I just want to tell you that I appreciate your aplomb.”

Councilperson Steve Charlelian, who was the City’s finance director before retiring and winning election to council this year, said he’d learned from Howorth from both sides of the dais.

“You served your term as mayor with distinction and purpose,” he said. “Your dedication and work ethic have made a real and lasting impact on our community. We began the year facing the heartbreaking wildfires of the Palisades and surrounding communities, and your response was with compassion, and hands on. You welcomed displaced families with open arms, even going as far to create welcome baskets, a gesture that speaks volumes about your character.”

Howorth had not planned to speak but was moved by the tributes, which also included representatives from State Senator Ben Allen’s office, Assemblyman Al Muratsuchi’s office, LA County Supervisor Holly Mitchell’s office, and Hermosa Beach Mayor Rob Saemann, the latter who always remarks on the conviviality of the Manhattan Beach council chambers, relative to his own city’s.

“You’re so nice to each other here,” Saemann said. “I always wondered, you guys — do you give them gift cards or something?”

Howorth said she deeply appreciated not just the official recognitions but the actual recognition of how and why she does things.

“I do have a bit of a schtick with the color pink, right? And I do like to make jokes, but hopefully not at other people’s expense,” she said. “I’m glad that people see it for what it is. I do find so much joy in being given this privilege of serving, and I was raised to believe that there’s no reason that we can’t smile when we’re doing hard work, and that the more you do, the easier it becomes. Sometimes it’s hard to find humor in situations….especially when people are going through something hard. There’s a time and a place, even I know that, but I want everyone to know that that’s where it comes from, and I’m pretty sure you all do recognize that now. It feels good that I get to be myself while I serve. So thank you for that privilege.”

Howorth handed her pink gavel to Lesser, who gave brief remarks about his intentions as mayor. He noted that the LA County Assessor’s office recently released data that indicated Manhattan Beach’s property values had increased 5.3 percent in the last fiscal year to $21.67 billion.

“So on the one hand, everything is going well,” Lesser said. “But there is a growing uncertainty for cities like ours because of what’s happening nationally and wondering how that is going to impact us here — rising tariffs, rising fiscal deficits, changes in environmental and immigration law are being implemented, and challenges for businesses in planning, and the inevitable impact on our job market. Meanwhile, the tone of political debate continues to slide. So how do we navigate these waters, particularly when we are way down the chain?”

Lesser said part of the key is to proceed with civility and by confronting issues head-on, as the current and immediately preceding councils have done — addressing longstanding financial imbalances by winning voter approval for stormwater fees and a sales tax increase.

“So what is our goal? What is our aim? It is to be a good, effective government, one that welcomes different points of views, discusses an issue, attempts to find consensus, but then votes and moves on,” Lesser said. “It’s not personal. It’s serving our community. This is kind of corny stuff. It’s basic, right? But when all of us look at what’s happening in our government today, I think it worth it to take a moment to just pause and remind ourselves not only of what we propose to do, but how we’re serving our community. So what is it that I propose that we prioritize over the coming nine-and-a-half months of my mayoralship.” ER