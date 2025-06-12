Clippers’ Powell shares advice at Team Skechers store opening

by Kevin Cody

Skechers made international news recently when the Manhattan Beach-based company sold for $9.4 million to the Brazilian private equity firm 3G Capital.

But, at least locally, the bigger news was Skechers’ demonstration of its commitment to the South Bay with the opening of its fifth local store.

The 11,753 sq.ft. former Walgreens, at Pacific Coast Highway and Crenshaw Boulevard, in Torrance, celebrated its grand opening Friday, June 6, with an appearance by Clippers guard Norman Powell.

Powell told fans the best basketball advice he ever received was from a coach who said, “Work on the fundamentals. The trick stuff can come later.” That said, his favorite move, he acknowledged, is approaching the basket with the ball behind his back.

“And have fun, don’t get caught up in the seriousness of it,” Powell added.

Powell was interviewed by Friendship Foundation basketball player Owen Mooney and volunteer coach Jack Mondello. The foundation prepares neurodiverse students to enter the job market.

In response to being asked how he deals with adversity, the 10-year NBA veteran recalled being an early draft pick, but starting to doubt himself in his third season when he rode the bench. Powell said he resurrected his career by adopting the mantra, Goal, Plan, Process, and through meditation.

He described his game day routine as working out before breakfast, taking a two-hour nap in the afternoon, warming up shooting when he gets to the arena, and prior to the game, meditating for 20 minutes.

Powell signed with Team Skechers in February, joining other NBA and WNBA players Joel Embiid (76ers), Rickea Jackson (Sparks), Julius Randle (Timberwolves), Terance Mann (Hawks), and Kiki Irafen (Mystics).

In addition to half a dozen different SKX basketball models, the Torrance store’s expansive athletic department includes golf, running, pickleball, tennis and soccer shoes. ER