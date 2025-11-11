College football enters critical Week 11

The 2025 college football season moves into its decisive final stretch on Saturday, November 8. Week 11 features a schedule loaded with high-stakes games that will directly impact conference title races and the playoff hunt.

For fans, this weekend is all about the rankings and rivalries. Analysts, and even those consulting a CFB betting guide for insight, are watching how teams handle tough road environments and historic matchups. This weekend in college football has the potential to upset the standings.

Several games feature Top 25 teams facing off, meaning the results will be felt immediately across the country.

Big games start the day

Viewers can tune in early for three significant 12:00 PM (ET) kickoffs. The Georgia Bulldogs travel to the Mississippi State Bulldogs in a critical SEC contest on ESPN. A loss here would be devastating for either team’s conference hopes.

At the same time, a major Big 12 showdown between the BYU Cougars and the Texas Tech Red Raiders will be on ABC. This game could feature two teams ranked in the Top 10.

Back in the Big Ten, Indiana visits Penn State. The Hoosiers, possibly undefeated and highly ranked, present a major challenge for the Nittany Lions on the road.

Afternoon tests for ranked teams

The 3:30 PM (ET) window features more ranked-on-ranked action. On ABC, the Texas A&M Aggies are at Missouri for a game with huge SEC standings implications.

The Oregon Ducks will face the Iowa Hawkeyes. This game is a classic clash of styles, pitting Oregon’s offense against the famously tough Iowa defense in a difficult road game.

Other notable afternoon kickoffs

Fans will have other games to follow during the busy midday slot. These matchups are important for teams seeking to secure bowl eligibility.

The Ohio State Buckeyes are on the road against the Purdue Boilermakers . That game is at 1:00 PM (ET) on the Big Ten Network (BTN).

The Ole Miss Rebels will host The Citadel Bulldogs at 1:00 PM (ET) on SEC Network+.

Rivalries scheduled for prime time

The night slate for Saturday, November 8, is built on historic rivalries. At 7:30 PM (ET) on ABC, the LSU Tigers play the Alabama Crimson Tide. This annual SEC classic is always a high-stakes, physical game with national title implications. Also at 7:30 PM (ET), the Navy Midshipmen visit the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on NBC and Peacock. This long-running rivalry is renewed under the lights.

The Week 11 schedule officially begins on Friday, November 7. An important Group of Five game between the Tulane Green Wave and the Memphis Tigers will be on ESPN. The winner could be in position for a New Year’s Six bowl bid.

Check local listings

Viewers should be aware that the college football schedule can change. Official kickoff times and TV networks are often finalized just six to 12 days before the game. It is always best to check local listings as game day gets closer.