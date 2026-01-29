Costanza from ‘Seinfeld’ shows his hand for 1736 Crisis Center

by Laura Garber

Jason Alexander, better known as George Costanza on “Seinfeld,” his wife, writer Daena Title, and actor Gina Hechs of “Mork & Mindy,” and her husband, director Brian Herskowitz, will appear Saturday, February 7 at the Manhattan Beach Community Church.

Though the Community Church is best known locally for its theater productions, the Hollywood couples won’t perform on stage. Instead they will host the 1736 Family Crisis Center’s annual Celebrity Poker Tournament.

“I am a staunch supporter of 1736 Family Crisis Center and have been for nearly 20 years,” Alexander wrote on the center’s website. “This organization is a vital resource helping children, individuals and families fleeing dangerous circumstances.”

In 1972, St. Cross Episcopal Church opened a youth shelter for runaway kids in a house it owned next to the church, at 1736 Monterey Boulevard.

“When I first got involved on the board, we had one office, for eight people. When someone had to open a file cabinet, somebody had to step out of the office,” Ron Troupe, the center’s board president said. “Now we have 172 employees, 200 volunteers and five shelters and 26 offices throughout Los Angeles. The shelters serve kids, women, and veterans.”

“The common thing with all of our clients is homelessness,” Troupe said. “Runaway youth, domestic violence, sex trafficking, and our veterans programs. We do not charge any of our clients anything.”

The center helps about 10,000 clients a year. Roughly 4,000 are children, Troupe said.

This is Troupe’s 20th year organizing the poker tournament. He also underwrites the tournament. As a result, all proceeds go to the 1736 Family Crisis Center.

“In 1979, my minister at the time, John Calhoun, asked me to go over and see if I could help,” Troupe said.

Doors open at noon. Poker lessons will be offered at 12:30 p.m. The tournament begins at 1 p.m. and ends at 5 p.m. Tickets to play are $100, and $75 to attend.

Manhattan Beach Community Church is at 303 South Peck Avenue, Manhattan Beach.

For more information visit 1736FCC.org. ER