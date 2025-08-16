Log In
David and RL Peters receive Jimmy Miller Foundation 2025 Legacy Award

Jimmy Miller family and friends gather for the 2025 Benefiesta. Photos by Ken Pagliaro (KenPagliaro.com)
The Jimmy Miller Foundation 2025 Legacy Award, presented last month at the foundation’s annual gala, was shaped in the form of a wave from polished resin. Artist Chip Herwegh created the award from resin dripped on the floors of surfboard factories near his studio in Hermosa Beach’s Cypress District. 

The award was representative of the foundation, which offers ocean therapy to the Wounded Warrior Battalion at Camp Pendleton, and other trauma victims. It was presented to David Peters, and his wife RL, whose involvement in the foundation precedes its founding. David Peters coached Jimmy Miller when he played AYSO soccer with Peters’ son. When Jimmy Miller’s parents, Nancy and Jim, formed the foundation in 2005 following their son’s death, Peters became a board member. 

For more about the Jimmy Miller Foundation, visit JimmyMillerFoundation.org. ER

