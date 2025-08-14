Easy Reader 55th Anniversary Writing Photo Contest 2025: Honorable Mention Cartoon & Writing

Honorable Mention

Beautiful South Bay

by Spiros H. Mikelatos

Oh, proud reader, I love the South Bay, too, though I was not born and raised here.

I was born and raised in another beautiful place, the Greek island Kefalonia, village Aninata with 46 families. In the second chapter of poet Homer’s Iliad the poet writes “Ulysses was leading the great hearted Kefalinians…”

To be called “great hearted” by poet Homer 3,000 years ago is an honor and a responsibility through the ages.

I reached Manhattan Beach and the South Bay with my mother Aneliki and my sister Helene after World War II, in 1952. I was 15 years old, fluent in Greek but only two words of English: yes and no. I have no idea how I learned those two words.

My father, Harry, and brother Jerry arrived in Manhattan Beach three years earlier. There was also a dear Greek friend in Manhattan Beach. His name was Spiros Mitchell (Mihalitsianos). He cared for our family and we cared for him. He was single.

I had a loving family that was split by war and immigration issues but was coming together again in the South Bay. Twenty year old brother Jerry took over as head of the family, due to our father’s advanced age.

There were also some elderly Greek ladies in the South Bay who found out my dilemma with the English language.

They advised night school. I did not complain. I had no idea what was best for me.

Jerry was a man who could think for himself. Without my knowledge he went to talk with Mira Costa Principal Waller and Vice Principal Fisher about me and my sister Helene. I was accepted in Mira Costa as a sophomore, the same grade I was in when I left Greece. School would begin next week and my new first name was Steve. I did not say much. I just recalled that phrase from the Bible: “The Lord is my Shepherd…”

I did well in Mira Costa, not because I was brilliant, I was never brilliant. I did well because teachers and students were supporting me from day one. I still remember that phrase: “Steve, keep up the good work.”

I wanted to have some fun, too. They allowed me to join the track and cross country teams. There were others better than me but I was the one running barefoot. I even ran barefoot on the Mount San Antonio Cross Country Course.

I finished Mira Costa in 3 years and was accepted by UCLA for premedical studies.

Upon graduation from Mira Costa High School the beautiful women of the Sandpipers gave me a scholarship. The beautiful women of the Bank of America gave me another scholarship. My family was making sacrifices, too.

I continued my medical studies at the David Geffen UCLA School of Medicine.

After one year of internship the State of California gave me a license to practice medicine.

I often think the people of Manhattan Beach, South Bay and California were supporting my education all the way. Most of these people have not even seen my face. I have asked myself what I have given in return?

I joined the US Airforce for my draft obligation.

After two years I returned to Santa Barbara for more medical training.

I continued my career as a Family Practice doctor in the South Bay for four years.

I returned to active military duty as a Family Practice Physician to make the Air Force my career. I retired from the Air Force with over 20 years of service.

I continued to practice medicine part time. I worked initially for Veterans Hospitals.

I also did some medical practice for five California maximum security prisons including the women’s prisons in Chowchilla, California.

Presently, I am treating opiate addicts including fentanyl addicts.

My military career took me to Texas, California, Florida, Germany, Bavaria, and Greece.

But I always remembered the South Bay. I remember the beautiful shores, the piers, The Strand, the beautiful restaurants, and nightclubs. Schools and places of worship that reflect beauty and excellence. Civic leaders and police also reflect excellence.

When I think of the South Bay I recall the description of paradise of poet Homer in the Odyssey: “A place where no snow falls and very little rain. In the afternoon a gentle breeze blows from the ocean to refresh the people.”