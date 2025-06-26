French e-bike reseller Upway chooses Redondo for West Coast site

by Mira Abrams

France-based e-bikes seller Upways celebrated the opening of its 30,000 square foot e-bike refurbishment center in Redondo Beach on Saturday, May 31. Opening guests represented a range of e-bike supporters, including the South Bay Bicycle Coalition, the South Bay Cities Council of Governments (SCCOG) and Cal Bike, a statewide e-bike advocacy non-profit.

South Bay Forward, an organization focused on housing near public transit, was a co-sponsor of the opening.

Upbike marketing manager Ysabel Hoogeveen described the company as “The Carvana or Carfax of e-bikes.” She said the company refurbishes used e-bikes it gets from shops and manufacturers, and resales them at prices substantially lower than new e-bikes. She said the company chose Redondo Beach for its west coast location because many of its orders come from California, and Redondo in particular. The company’s only other U.S. location is in New York City.

Marta Anadon Rosinach, head of Upway’s U.S operations, said, “”Our mission is to make electric bikes accessible to more people…. With the LA Olympics on the horizon, the city has a once in a generation opportunity to think about how we move around.”

Upways is located at 2400 Marine Avenue, adjacent to the Redondo Marine K Line Station. Upway.com ER