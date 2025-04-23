Friends of the Library funds Palos Verdes Library District’s community hub activities

by Chelsea Sektnan

On any given day, the Palos Verdes Library District is a quiet hum of activity—students curled up in study corners, parents guiding their toddlers through storytime, retirees flipping through newspapers. But behind the scenes, something less visible is happening.

The programs that keep the library buzzing—the cultural events, the teen space, even the Sunday hours—don’t just happen on their own. They rely on an organization that many Peninsula residents don’t even realize exists: the Peninsula Friends of the Library.

Merlin David, executive director of the Friends, said one of the biggest misconceptions is that having a library card is the same as supporting the library’s programming.

“Just because you have a library card doesn’t mean that you’re a Friend of the Library,” David said.

While the library receives government funding, David said it doesn’t cover the costs of the extra programs and services that make the library a community hub.

“We actually support 100% of the programming that’s done by the library beyond its basic operations,” he said. “Without the Friends, there would be no cultural events, no Summer Reading Program, no extra support for the teen annex. We also provide about $275,000 annually to the library. If we didn’t do what we do, the library would have to cut back hours and services.”

Jennifer King, a board member for the Friends of the Library, said there’s often confusion about what it means to be a Friend versus simply having a library card.

“There’s always been some confusion between who are the Friends of the Library versus just having your library card,” King said. “Of course, we would love for every single library patron to be a Friend supporting the library, but it’s not that. It’s a separate organization, and one has to donate an amount per year — starting at $30 — to be a member of the Friends and support the library in that path.”

She said this distinction is important because government funding only covers basic operations, while the Friends provide the additional resources that make the library a true community space.

“The state monies provide enough resources for basic services, but we want to go above and beyond and provide those extra services and programming that our community wants,” she said.

Jennifer Addington, director of the Palos Verdes Library District, said the Friends play a critical role in keeping the library running at its current level.

“The Friends of the Library are our acknowledged support group. They’re the fundraising arm for the Palos Verdes Library District,” Addington said. “They raise money and awareness and connect us to our people, our community. They help spread the word about the great work that the library does, the great programs and services we offer, and the great collections we have. They’re basically a partner in the community to help spread the word about public libraries.”

Unlike other organizations in the area, the Friends are the only group solely dedicated to raising money for the library.

“There is no other organization on the Hill that raises money specifically for the Palos Verdes Library District,” Addington said.

One of the most important contributions the Friends make, she said, is funding Sunday hours at the Peninsula Center Library.

“Without their financial support, we might not actually be open on Sundays,” Addington said. “And Sundays are one of our busiest days.”

The Friends also fund one archivist position in the local history room, helping preserve the Peninsula’s rich history.

“We believe in documenting and keeping alive the history of the Peninsula — the wonderful things that have happened here in the past, and the challenging ones as well,” Addington said. “The Friends help us do that.”

For many, the Friends’ work goes far beyond just keeping the library’s doors open. It has become a bridge between cultures and generations, creating a space where Peninsula residents connect in ways that don’t often happen in daily life.

Ruth Svec has lived in Palos Verdes for 57 years and remembers the first thing her family did when they moved to the area: get a library card.

“We had a five-year-old child at that time, and another daughter joined the family nine years later,” Svec said. “Both children sure enjoyed going to the library.”

Malaga Cove Library has always been her favorite.

“It’s just like family,” she said. “The librarians are friends. Some have been there for years, and I love checking out books, seeing the displays, and just feeling that sense of community.”

As much as she loved the library, Svec said she didn’t fully realize the impact of the Friends until recent years.

“The programs that the Friends provide are just outstanding,” she said. “Especially the cultural ones. I’ve met so many wonderful people that I see each month from all ages and backgrounds.”

Attending these events, she said, has expanded her horizons without leaving Palos Verdes.

“I’ve learned so many new things,” she said. “I’ve even volunteered at a few of these events, and it just brings me great joy to be able to attend them.”

Sara Deen, a Palos Verdes Peninsula Unified School District board member and longtime supporter, said she was drawn to the Friends’ cultural programs because of the way they bring people together.

“The Peninsula is home to a lot of different cultures and backgrounds,” Deen said. “These events give us an opportunity to learn about each other, see the humanity in one another, and celebrate what makes us unique.”

She recalled attending Nowruz, the Persian New Year celebration, which was filled with music, dancing, and food.

“When you hear people’s stories, you realize that sure, the language might be different, the spice combination might be different, but at the core, everyone just wants their kids to be safe, to be loved, to belong,” she said. “That’s what these events do — they remind us of our shared humanity.”

For Anahita Ferasat, an attorney and longtime supporter of the Friends, the organization’s impact extends beyond funding programs—it’s about making sure everyone in the community, regardless of background, feels welcome.

“I grew up in PV, and the library has been a part of my life forever,” Ferasat said. “I was in the summer reading club as a kid, I studied for the bar exam here, and now, as a parent, I bring my own kids. It’s been this constant in my life. But for a long time, I didn’t really understand what the Friends did.”

She said it wasn’t until she met David that she realized how much of the library’s services were funded by donations.

“Whenever I wanted to donate to the library, I gave to the Friends, but I didn’t fully realize what that meant,” she said. “Merlin is so warm and welcoming, and when I started talking to him, I had all these ideas for things we could do. One of our biggest collaborations was for Iranian New Year last year, which my mom and I hosted as part of the ‘Celebrate Our Similarities’ program. It was a huge hit, and the Friends made it happen. The vision is that this is a place for everyone, and I love that.”

David said the Friends’ mission goes beyond just raising funds—it’s about strengthening the connection between the library and the community.

“The cultural programs we’ve been doing have definitely energized the community, and they are responding to it,” David said. “People come more often. They are engaged with us… So we’re thrilled about that.”

For more information on becoming a Friend of the Library or making a donation, visit PVLDFriends.org.