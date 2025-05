Photos by JP Cordero

Greg Browning’s paddleout at 16th Street in Hermosa Beach spanned generations, from Haggerty’s Surf Club legends to South Bay Boardriders Club groms. Browning’s stoke for surfing, both in front of and behind the camera inspired and bound South Bay surfers in a kinship that transpired all differences

“No pity shit,” Browning made his brother Jeff promise after his passing from ALS last month.

His wish was respected. The paddleout was all Geebs. ER