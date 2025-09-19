Hermosa Beach About Town: Increased penalty, dog licenses

Increased Penalty Amounts for Parking Violations

Hermosa Beach City Council voted to approve an incremental $10 increase to parking violations for the first year and further phased increases over the following two years at the Sept. 9 meeting. It has been 20 years since the City made adjustments to parking violation penalty amounts that increased local revenue. Currently, expired meter fines are $53 and street sweeping violations are $38, compared to the average of similar beach city violations at $62 and $60, respectively. Trends in 2025 saw roughly 80% of all citations issued to non-Hermosa beach residents, according to the City’s administrative services director, Brandon Walker. He recommended Council to raise the expired meter fine to $75 and street sweeping fines to $55. Council approved the increases to take place incrementally within the next three years. Fire Hydrant, 72-Hour and Red Zone violations will be revisited after discussion by the Finance Subcommittee. New rates take effect in October 2025.

2026 dog licenses and renewals available

Hermosa Beach dog licenses and renewals for 2026 are available now through October 31, 2025. Licenses are required for all dogs in Hermosa Beach four months or older. Owners can fill out the application online, by mail, fax or in-person at the Revenue Services Division at City Hall. Proof of rabies vaccination valid through September 30, 2026 and payment are also required.

“Dog licenses must be renewed or purchased every year, and the 2026 renewal period runs from September 15th, 2025 to October 31st, 2025. If a license is not purchased in that time, a 50% late penalty will be applied,” the City’s memo said.

“The cost of a dog license is $112 for non-neutered or non-spayed dogs and $27 with proof of sterility. Residents age 60 and over are eligible for a reduced rate of $56 for unneutered or unspayed dogs and $13 with documentation. Service dogs may be registered free of cost with proof of certification; however, emotional support dogs do not qualify. Replacement tags may be purchased for $6.”

For more information, go to doglicenses.us/CA/HermosaBeach