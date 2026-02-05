Hermosa Beach City Council approves special event vendors on the beach

by Laura Garber

Merchandise and food can now be sold on Hermosa’s beaches during special events after Hermosa Beach City Council approved the measure at Tuesday’s council meeting. But alcohol sales remain off limits, despite some momentum for its inclusion in the new approvals.

The 4-1 vote, with Councilmember Michael Detoy opposing, comes in time for major summer events such as the Hermosa Beach Volleyball Open and the LA Galaxy-sponsored FIFA World Cup watch party on the Pier, which the council recently approved. The FIFA World Cup parties could draw 3,000 attendees per day to Hermosa Beach and will include a VIP section.

Councilmember Ray Jackson proposed a pilot program to allow alcohol sales on the beach during special events.

“You’re at the Hermosa Beach Open within the perimeter there’s no alcohol, but you walk five steps outside, there’s alcohol,” he said. “We got the 4th of July, the Ironman… it’s a controlled environment, it works.”

Mark Paaluhi, a Hermosa resident and beach volleyball sand court expert, expressed interest in exploring alcohol sales during special events.

“I think it’s a great opportunity to look into that, and it’s been successful for many other cities on the beach,” Paaluhi said. “I think it’s worth the time and effort to put into that.”

Hermosa Beach Police Chief Landon Phillips previously advised the Planning Commission against the sale of alcohol citing public safety concerns.

Phillips told Council that the department spoke with other cities like Manhattan Beach about their AVP events that sell alcohol.

“Talking to Manhattan Beach, in all fairness, with AVP, they said it’s never been an issue,” Phillips said. “They do staff for it, they have private security and officers that are staffed on overtime for those events. But they do a good security plan, and they’ve had no issues with that.”

Phillips confirmed City Manager Steve Napolitano’s explanation of what would be needed for the sale of alcohol on the beach including; fencing, wristbands, detailed security checkpoints and a sequestered area for alcohol sales.

“Events would require a combination of private security and assigned police officers on an overtime basis,” Phillips said.

Detoy also expressed interest in discussing the sale of alcohol on the beach but ultimately voted against Jackson’s motion for a pilot program.

During public comment, resident Tony Higgins expressed disapproval for the idea of serving alcohol on the beach.

“It just seems to be a slippery slope to over-commercialization of the beach,” Higgins said. “We don’t want Coney Island.”

Councilmember Dean Francois expressed concern over the World Cup watch party VIP section and whether it would pass the scrutiny of the California Coastal Commission, which is tasked with maintaining coastal access for visitors and residents alike.

“It presents serious Coastal Act and Coastal Commission issues,” Francois said. “The VIP section wasn’t even requested by the Galaxy, but was brought up by the Councilmember, who now is pushing for alcohol at that VIP section,” Francois said of Jackson’s remarks. ER