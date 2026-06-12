Hermosa Beach ducks dodge honking cars to get to other side of Valley Drive

by Kevin Cody

No one knows why a mother duck and her seven ducklings decided to cross Valley Drive, from the Greenbelt to South Park. But had Hermosa Beach resident Paul Greygreg and his dog, Montana, not been walking in the park last month and seen traffic honking at the ducks, it’s likely the ducks wouldn’t have made it to the other side.

Gregory stopped the traffic until the mother and her brood made it safely across the street. But then the ducks encountered another problem. The mama duck jumped into the grassy park from the steps of an adjacent building. But when the ducklings made the jump, they fell short and landed in a crevice between the park and the building.

Gregory and Montana tried, unsuccessfully, to herd the ducklings into the park. Next, they tried to chase down the mother duck. She ran past the community garden and out of the park through a gate that opens onto Cypress Avenue. Fortunately, the crevice between the building and the park also opens onto Cypress, allowing the mother and her brood to be safely united.

Hermosa Beach Animal Control arrived and gathered up the young family for relocation. ER