Hermosa Beach flags at half mast in memory of political activist Charlie Kirk

Hermosa Beach Civic Center flags at half mast in memory of political activist Charlie Kirk
Hermosa Beach pier flag at half mast in memory of political activist Charlie Kirk.

U.S. and California flags in Hermosa Beach, as well as the rest of the country, are flying at half mast through Sunday, September 14, pursuant to an an order issued Wednesday, September 10, by President Donald Trump. The President issued the order “as a mark of respect for the memory of Charlie Kirk,” a statement from the president said. The conservative political activist was the founder of the student organization Turning Point USA. He was shot and killed on September 10 while participating in a Turning Point USA debate at the Utah Valley University. He was 31 years old. Photos by Ralph Doyle

Hermosa Beach fire station flag at half mast in memory of political activist Charlie Kirk.
