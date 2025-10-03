Hermosa Beach Kiwanians celebrate officer installations

Nearly 100 guests filled the Hermosa Beach Kiwanis Hall on Saturday, September 27, for the service club’s annual leadership and honors dinner.

Hermosa Beach Mayor Rob Seamann was sworn in as the new president of the Hermosa Beach Kiwanis Club, underscoring the organization’s deep ties with city leadership and local service.

Outgoing president Rick Koenig was installed as Lieutenant Governor for Division 19 of Kiwanis International, representing California, Nevada, and Hawaii in the Cal-Nev-Ha District. Presiding over Koenig’s installation was Kiwanis’s Governor Steve Geraci.

The installation marked a significant step in Koenig’s long record of service to both Kiwanis and the community.

Koenig was also honored with the Secretary’s Award for “exceptional dedication.” The award was presented by Ann Gotthoffer.

Julie Claflin was awarded the Golden Flamingo Award. She is retiring after seven years as the club treasurer.

Guests enjoyed live music and fine dining, catered by chef Raphael Soloranzo, owner of Salsaverdes in Palos Verdes

“Saturday night was a true reflection of what Kiwanis stands for—service, fellowship, and community,” one attendee remarked. “It was inspiring to see leaders we know and respect take on these important roles.”

With fresh leadership at the helm and an energized membership, the Hermosa Beach Kiwanis Club looks forward to another year of building on its nearly century-long tradition of giving back to its community. ER